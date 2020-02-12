Plustoken BTC Dump, BitGo Deutschland und Schweiz & Google Partnerschaft Hedera Hashgraph

Gastautor: Dennis Koray
Hey Bitcoin Fans,

Willkommen zur Bitcoin-Informant Show Nr. 811. Heute geht's um folgende Themen: Plustoken BTC Dump, BitGo Deutschland und Schweiz & Google Partnerschaft Hedera Hashgraph .

Sonnige Grüsse
Dennis "Bitcoin-Informant" Koray

Japan digitaler Yen, Trump und Kryptowährungen & Krypto Mining Regulierung

Bitcoin Banken Revolution, Australien Blockchain Strategie & BERNIE und TRUMP Futures bei FTX

Richard Heart - Bitcoin, Shitcoin, Hex 10000x

Richard Heart - Bitcoin, Shitcoins, Hex 10000x

Plustoken BTC Dump, BitGo Deutschland und Schweiz & Google Partnerschaft Hedera Hashgraph
Gastautor

Dennis Koray
Bitcoin-Informant
http://bitcoin-informant.de/

Dennis Koray, auch bekannt als der "Bitcoin-Informant" ist seit 2004 Internet und Online Marketing Unternehmer und mittlerweile als Experte für das Thema Bitcoins und Kryptowährungen anerkannt. Mit seiner täglichen YouTube Show & Podcast "Bitcoin-Informant" erreicht er täglich viele Tausende Menschen, um sie für das Thema Bitcoin und Kryptowährungen zu begeistern...

