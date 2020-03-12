Andreas Deutsch Amazon, Walt Disney, Walmart, Clorox, Symrise, Adidas
Nachrichtenquelle: Der Aktionär TV| 12.03.2020, 09:11 | 134 | 0 |
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Heute stehen Amazon, Walt Disney, Walmart, Clorox, Symrise und Adidas im Fokus. Andreas Deutsch analysiert die Werte im Gespräch mit Moderator Marco Uome sowohl aus fundamentaler als auch aus charttechnischer Sicht.
Diesen Artikel teilen
Neueste Videos von Der Aktionär TV
Weitere Videos von Der Aktionär TV
|Zeit
|Titel
|10:42:00
|10:15:00
|09:11:00
|09:11:00
|09:09:00
|08:55:00
|07:33:00
|06:40:00
|05:45:00
|11.03.20
|11.03.20
|11.03.20
|11.03.20
|11.03.20
|11.03.20
|11.03.20
|11.03.20
|11.03.20
|11.03.20
|11.03.20
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0