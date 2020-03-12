Andreas Deutsch Amazon, Walt Disney, Walmart, Clorox, Symrise, Adidas

Heute stehen Amazon, Walt Disney, Walmart, Clorox, Symrise und Adidas im Fokus. Andreas Deutsch analysiert die Werte im Gespräch mit Moderator Marco Uome sowohl aus fundamentaler als auch aus charttechnischer Sicht.

Adidas


Enthaltene Werte

WertpapierKursZeitPerf. %
Amazon.com
1.539,4012:29:00-4,56
Clorox
148,3012:25:38-1,29
Walt Disney
88,5012:28:04-5,71
Walmart
98,2112:26:47-3,41
Symrise
84,7212:13:54-5,21
adidas
189,0612:14:04-5,85