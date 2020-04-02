Bitmex BTC Holdings fallen, Privatsphäre bei XRP & Schutz vor Inflation - Immobilien, BTC Gold

Gastautor: Dennis Koray
02.04.2020, 09:36  |  128   |   |   


Hey Bitcoin Fans,

Willkommen zur Bitcoin-Informant Show Nr. 849. Heute geht's um folgende Themen: Bitmex BTC Holdings fallen, Privatsphäre bei XRP & Schutz vor Inflation - Immobilien, BTC Gold .

Sonnige Grüsse
Dennis "Bitcoin-Informant" Koray

Gastautor

Dennis Koray
Bitcoin-Informant
http://bitcoin-informant.de/

Dennis Koray, auch bekannt als der "Bitcoin-Informant" ist seit 2004 Internet und Online Marketing Unternehmer und mittlerweile als Experte für das Thema Bitcoins und Kryptowährungen anerkannt. Mit seiner täglichen YouTube Show & Podcast "Bitcoin-Informant" erreicht er täglich viele Tausende Menschen, um sie für das Thema Bitcoin und Kryptowährungen zu begeistern...

RSS-Feed Dennis Koray

