IG Trading Talk with Einstein of Wall Street: "5 trillion dollars - rally continues - excitement"
Nachrichtenquelle: Inside Wirtschaft| 01.06.2020, 07:00 | 93 | 0 |
The Dow Jones has overtaken the 25000 point hurdle. But is this a sustainable rally? "I offer the explanation of five trillion dollars being thrown at the markets.
Diesen Artikel teilen
Neueste Videos von Inside Wirtschaft
Weitere Videos von Inside Wirtschaft
|Zeit
|Titel
|07:00:19
|29.05.20
|28.05.20
|27.05.20
|26.05.20
|25.05.20
|22.05.20
|21.05.20
|20.05.20
|20.05.20
|19.05.20
|18.05.20
|15.05.20
|14.05.20
|13.05.20
|12.05.20
|11.05.20
|08.05.20
|07.05.20
|06.05.20
|
Klicken Sie auf eines der Themen und seien Sie stets dazu informiert. Mehr Informationen hier.Wall Street
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0