 

IG Trading Talk with Peter Tuchman: "No correction - bump in the road - huge short interest"

Nachrichtenquelle: Inside Wirtschaft
14.09.2020, 07:00  |  101   |   |   


Where is Wall Street heading? "The title for this is a roller coaster, but I wouldn't call it a correction. In a market that is up 50-60 percent from the March lows, ...
Diesen Artikel teilen

Neueste Videos von Inside Wirtschaft

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 11.09.2020, 07:00

Inside MarketsX: Börsen-Ampel auf gelb - DIW-Prognose - Empfehlungen: Deutsche Bank, Infineon

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 10.09.2020, 07:00

Börse Berlin 4U: Ist Börse wie Glücksspiel? (Folge 05)

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 09.09.2020, 07:00

Arthur Brunner (ICF): "Börse antizipiert Krisenende - auf Sicht fahren - viel Liquidität in Märkten"

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 08.09.2020, 07:00

Nikolas Kreuz (INVIOS): "Das funny Money sucht sich seinen Weg - Vorsicht - breite Diversifikation"

Weitere Videos von Inside Wirtschaft

ZeitTitel
07:00:07
IG Trading Talk with Peter Tuchman: "No correction - bump in the road - huge short interest"
11.09.20
Inside MarketsX: Börsen-Ampel auf gelb - DIW-Prognose - Empfehlungen: Deutsche Bank, Infineon
10.09.20
Börse Berlin 4U: Ist Börse wie Glücksspiel? (Folge 05)
09.09.20
Arthur Brunner (ICF): "Börse antizipiert Krisenende - auf Sicht fahren - viel Liquidität in Märkten"
08.09.20
Nikolas Kreuz (INVIOS): "Das funny Money sucht sich seinen Weg - Vorsicht - breite Diversifikation"
07.09.20
IG Trading Talk: Runde Marken für die Märkte - welche Rolle spielen sie wirklich für Anleger?
04.09.20
Inside MarketsX: Chinesischer Spy - Dax 13.000 - Bitcoin sicherer Hafen - Empfehlungen: Apple, Visa
03.09.20
Max Wienke (XTB): "Notenbanken stellen Nullzinsen sicher - Aktienbewertungen hoch - Gold & Silber"
02.09.20
Bitcoin: Philipp Sandner: "Aus meiner Sicht wird Bitcoin zum sicheren Hafen - digitaler Euro löst Bargeld ab"
01.09.20
Robert Halver: "Der Staat macht Schulden und das darf die Notenbank finanzieren"
31.08.20
IG Trading Talk with Peter Tuchman: His surgery & long recovery after COVID-19 - US markets - Fed
28.08.20
Inside MarketsX: Neue Corona-Maßnahmen - Fed-Schwenk - Dax - Empfehlungen: Alphabet, Deutsche Post
27.08.20
Warren Buffett wird 90: Mensch, Investor & Gelehrter - so wurde er zum Star. Interview mit Jens Rabe
26.08.20
Robert Halver: "Beim Dax ist das Glas halb voll - Covid-Krise wird nicht mehr zum Lockdown führen"
25.08.20
Jacob Hetzel (Scalable Capital): Nachhaltige ETFs und Gold - was Anleger im Börsensommer bewegt
24.08.20
IG Trading Talk: Kurzfristige Trading-Strategien für Forex, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, Rohstoffe
21.08.20
Inside MarketsX mit André Stagge: Mit dieser Strategie durchs Sommerloch - Empfehlung: Adidas, Tesla
20.08.20
XTB Market Talk: Rally an der Wall Street - schnellstes Comeback der Geschichte - Dollar - US-Wahl
18.08.20
Robert Halver: Rote Zahlen - welche Chancen hat Delivery Hero im Dax?
17.08.20
IG Trading Talk: Goldpreis-Korrektur - Dax-Rekorde im Visier - Schlusskursbasis im Auge haben

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nachrichtenquelle

Inside Wirtschaft präsentiert mit seinen Köpfen und Korrespondenten aus Berlin, Frankfurt und New York die wichtigsten Themen rund um Börse, Politik, Wirtschaft und Wissen.

RSS-Feed Inside Wirtschaft

Interessante Videos

Play
Der Aktionär TV

Quelle: Der Aktionär TV | 14.09.2020, 11:32

Lyft, Adidas und Nike im Check - HeavytraderZ

Play
Der Aktionär TV

Quelle: Der Aktionär TV | 14.09.2020, 11:19

Tech-Werte Prügel überstanden? Alles auf die FED? Chance für Späteinsteiger?

Play
Der Aktionär TV

Quelle: Der Aktionär TV | 14.09.2020, 11:19

LPKF Laser, CropEnergies, ADVA Optical, HHLA, MBB

Play
Der Aktionär TV

Quelle: Der Aktionär TV | 14.09.2020, 10:54

Oracle statt Microsoft - Oracle-Aktie steigt kräftig