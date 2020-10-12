 

IG Trading Talk with Peter Tuchman: "I am still suffering - Trump is irresponsible"

Nachrichtenquelle: Inside Wirtschaft
12.10.2020, 07:00  |  80   |   |   


Peter Tuchman was hardly ever so emotional in an interview before. "The President has been infected by his own irresponsibility. It's so disrespectful to people ...
Diesen Artikel teilen

Neueste Videos von Inside Wirtschaft

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 09.10.2020, 07:00

Inside MarketsX mit André Stagge: Kommt jetzt die Börsen-Rally? Empfehlungen: BMW, Daimler

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 08.10.2020, 16:00

Börse Berlin 4U: Lieber in Sachwerte oder Aktien investieren? (Folge 07)

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 08.10.2020, 07:00

Netzwerk DAVE stellt Immobilienbericht 2020 für Deutschland vor: Wie steht es um den Markt?

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 07.10.2020, 07:00

Robert Halver: Job-Kahlschlag - Corona hat die Defizite der Dax-Konzerne zum Vorschein gebracht

Weitere Videos von Inside Wirtschaft

ZeitTitel
07:00:06
IG Trading Talk with Peter Tuchman: "I am still suffering - Trump is irresponsible"
09.10.20
Inside MarketsX mit André Stagge: Kommt jetzt die Börsen-Rally? Empfehlungen: BMW, Daimler
08.10.20
Börse Berlin 4U: Lieber in Sachwerte oder Aktien investieren? (Folge 07)
08.10.20
Netzwerk DAVE stellt Immobilienbericht 2020 für Deutschland vor: Wie steht es um den Markt?
07.10.20
Robert Halver: Job-Kahlschlag - Corona hat die Defizite der Dax-Konzerne zum Vorschein gebracht
06.10.20
Daniel Saurenz (Feingold Research): "Beim Dax ist nicht viel zu holen. Auf diese Produkte setzen"
05.10.20
IG Trading Talk: "Schlussquartal das stärkte im Börsenjahr - mit Turbo24-Zertifikaten partizipieren"
02.10.20
Inside MarketsX: Auf Seitwärts-Produkte setzen - EZB-Inflationsziel - Top-Empfehlungen: Lira, Varta
01.10.20
Max Wienke (XTB): Kommen die Tiefs noch? Märkte technisch interessant. Dollar aufgewertet
30.09.20
Trader Raul Glavan: "Dramatischer Wandel in der Finanzbranche durch künstliche Intelligenz"
29.09.20
Oliver Roth (Oddo Seydler): "Korrektur-Bedarf im Oktober - Allzeit-Höchststände zum Jahresende"
28.09.20
Siemens Energy: Schwacher Börsenstart - ist die Aktie ein Kauf? Interview mit CEO Christian Bruch
28.09.20
IG Trading Talk with Peter Tuchman: "Wall Street needs a new stimulus package - housing market boom"
25.09.20
Inside MarketsX: Kommt die große Dax-Korrektur? Top-Empfehlungen: Adidas, Mastercard
24.09.20
Börse Berlin 4U: Gibt es an der Börse viele Betrüger? (Folge 06)
24.09.20
Markus Haas (Telefonica): "5G startet am 3. Oktober und wird das Trampolin der deutschen Wirtschaft"
23.09.20
Rolf Pieper (IEM): "Wohlstandslüge - rein in Sachwerte - Liechtenstein - Online-Kongress am 7.10."
22.09.20
Jacob Hetzel (Scalable Capital): "Neue Dax-Regeln - Tech-ETFs - Klumpen-Risiken vermeiden"
21.09.20
Michael Blumenroth im Rohstoff-Talk: "Gold hat 10-15% Steigerungspotenzial - Gold-ETFs günstiger"
21.09.20
IG Trading Talk: "Ölpreis-Schwäche ab Oktober - keine Minuspreise - mit Optionen Phase ausnutzen"

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nachrichtenquelle

Inside Wirtschaft präsentiert mit seinen Köpfen und Korrespondenten aus Berlin, Frankfurt und New York die wichtigsten Themen rund um Börse, Politik, Wirtschaft und Wissen.

RSS-Feed Inside Wirtschaft

Interessante Videos

Play
Der Aktionär TV

Quelle: Der Aktionär TV | 12.10.2020, 09:46

Nach Steilvorlagen der Konkurrenz - zieht ASML am Mittwoch nach?

Play
Der Aktionär TV

Quelle: Der Aktionär TV | 12.10.2020, 09:32

DAX startet verhalten in eine spannende Woche - DAX-Check

Play
Der Aktionär TV

Quelle: Der Aktionär TV | 12.10.2020, 09:31

Rekordhoch voraus - greift jetzt der Biden-Effekt? Trading-Tipp

Play
ls-x-trader

Quelle: LS-X Trader | 12.10.2020, 08:50

Starker DAX-Start in die Woche der LS-Exchange untermauert mit Meldungen zu BASF, Covestro, AMD