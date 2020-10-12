IG Trading Talk with Peter Tuchman: "I am still suffering - Trump is irresponsible"
Nachrichtenquelle: Inside Wirtschaft| 12.10.2020, 07:00 | 80 | 0 |
Peter Tuchman was hardly ever so emotional in an interview before. "The President has been infected by his own irresponsibility. It's so disrespectful to people ...
Diesen Artikel teilen
Neueste Videos von Inside Wirtschaft
Weitere Videos von Inside Wirtschaft
|Zeit
|Titel
|07:00:06
|09.10.20
|08.10.20
|08.10.20
|07.10.20
|06.10.20
|05.10.20
|02.10.20
|01.10.20
|30.09.20
|29.09.20
|28.09.20
|28.09.20
|25.09.20
|24.09.20
|24.09.20
|23.09.20
|22.09.20
|21.09.20
|21.09.20
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0