BioNTech - kommen jetzt die Wettbewerber? Zeit, die Welt nach Corona zu denken?

Gerade ganz frisch bekam das Unternehmen die erste Zulassung: für China. Wann folgen FDA in den USA und die EU? Welche Nebenwirkungen gibt es? Wie weit sind die anderen Impfstoff-Hersteller? Und viel wichtiger noch: Ist es Zeit, eine Welt nach Corona zu denken? Antje Erhard fragt Zhiqiang Shu, Berenberg Capital Markets, Biotech-Analyst in New York.