BioNTech - kommen jetzt die Wettbewerber? Zeit, die Welt nach Corona zu denken?
Antje Erhard fragt Zhiqiang Shu, Berenberg Capital Markets, Biotech-Analyst in New York. Das Interview ist in Englisch, aber Antje fasst das Wichtiste am Ende AUF DEUTSCH zusammen: Wann gibt es ein Zulassung für BioNTech? Wann ist die Welt versorgt mit Impfstoff? Endet die Kursrallye? Was machen die Konkurrenten? Was sind die Top-Aktien im Sektor?
Gerade ganz frisch bekam das Unternehmen die erste Zulassung: für China. Wann folgen FDA in den USA und die EU? Welche Nebenwirkungen gibt es? Wie weit sind die anderen Impfstoff-Hersteller? Und viel wichtiger noch: Ist es Zeit, eine Welt nach Corona zu denken? Antje Erhard fragt Zhiqiang Shu, Berenberg Capital Markets, Biotech-Analyst in New York.
Das Interview ist in Englisch, aber Antje fasst das Wichtiste am Ende AUF DEUTSCH zusammen: Wann gibt es ein Zulassung für BioNTech? Wann ist die Welt versorgt mit Impfstoff? Endet die Kursrallye? Was machen die Konkurrenten? Was sind die Top-Aktien im Sektor?
Please be advised that for your upcoming interview with Zhigiang Shu the following company-specific disclosures apply: u2022 BCM is making a market in BioNTech (BNTX) u2022 During the previous 12 months, BCM co-managed a public offering for BioNTech (BNTX) u2022 BCM provided BioNTech (BNTX) investment banking, securities-related services. u2022 BCM received compensation for investment banking services in the past 12 months, or expects to receive such compensation in the next 3 months from BioNTech (BNTX) u2022 During the previous 12 months, BCM co-managed a public offering for CureVac (CVAC) u2022 BCM provided CureVac (CVAC) investment banking, securities-related services. u2022 BCM received compensation for investment banking services in the past 12 months, or expects to receive such compensation in the next 3 months from CureVac (CVAC) u2022 BCM has no company-specific disclosures on Pfizer (PFE) u2022 BCM has no company-specific disclosures on Moderna (MRNA)BioNTech Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Neueste Videos von Der Aktionär TV
Weitere Videos von Der Aktionär TV
|Zeit
|Titel
|16:30:00
|16:28:00
|15:54:00
|15:25:00
|14:59:00
|14:25:00
|14:15:00
|11:22:00
|11:20:00
|09:37:00
|09:28:00
|09:23:00
|08:55:00
|07:49:00
|13.11.20
|13.11.20
|13.11.20
0 Kommentare