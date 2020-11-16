 

BioNTech - kommen jetzt die Wettbewerber? Zeit, die Welt nach Corona zu denken?

Nachrichtenquelle: Der Aktionär TV
16.11.2020, 16:28  |  86   |   |   


Antje Erhard fragt Zhiqiang Shu, Berenberg Capital Markets, Biotech-Analyst in New York. Das Interview ist in Englisch, aber Antje fasst das Wichtiste am Ende AUF DEUTSCH zusammen: Wann gibt es ein Zulassung für BioNTech? Wann ist die Welt versorgt mit Impfstoff? Endet die Kursrallye? Was machen die Konkurrenten? Was sind die Top-Aktien im Sektor?

Gerade ganz frisch bekam das Unternehmen die erste Zulassung: für China. Wann folgen FDA in den USA und die EU? Welche Nebenwirkungen gibt es? Wie weit sind die anderen Impfstoff-Hersteller? Und viel wichtiger noch: Ist es Zeit, eine Welt nach Corona zu denken? Antje Erhard fragt Zhiqiang Shu, Berenberg Capital Markets, Biotech-Analyst in New York.

Das Interview ist in Englisch, aber Antje fasst das Wichtiste am Ende AUF DEUTSCH zusammen: Wann gibt es ein Zulassung für BioNTech? Wann ist die Welt versorgt mit Impfstoff? Endet die Kursrallye? Was machen die Konkurrenten? Was sind die Top-Aktien im Sektor?

Please be advised that for your upcoming interview with Zhigiang Shu the following company-specific disclosures apply: u2022 BCM is making a market in BioNTech (BNTX) u2022 During the previous 12 months, BCM co-managed a public offering for BioNTech (BNTX) u2022 BCM provided BioNTech (BNTX) investment banking, securities-related services. u2022 BCM received compensation for investment banking services in the past 12 months, or expects to receive such compensation in the next 3 months from BioNTech (BNTX) u2022 During the previous 12 months, BCM co-managed a public offering for CureVac (CVAC) u2022 BCM provided CureVac (CVAC) investment banking, securities-related services. u2022 BCM received compensation for investment banking services in the past 12 months, or expects to receive such compensation in the next 3 months from CureVac (CVAC) u2022 BCM has no company-specific disclosures on Pfizer (PFE) u2022 BCM has no company-specific disclosures on Moderna (MRNA)

