 

Peter Tuchman (IG): "Future is not a trading strategy, but there is a sense of let's buy America"

Nachrichtenquelle: Inside Wirtschaft
18.01.2021, 07:00  |  51   |   |   



It's an important week for the history books. Joe Biden will become the 46th US president on Wednesday. "I appreciate the transition. It's clear that the ...
Diesen Artikel teilen

Neueste Videos von Inside Wirtschaft

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 15.01.2021, 07:00

Inside MarketsX: Deutsche Wirtschaft bricht um 5% ein - Rekord-Börsen vor Blase? Apple im Fokus

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 14.01.2021, 07:00

Max Wienke (XTB): "Zyklische Unternehmen und Rohstoffe wie Silber oder Kupfer haben gute Aussichten"

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 13.01.2021, 07:00

Jan Bindig: Das müssen Unternehmen über IT-Security wissen

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 12.01.2021, 07:00

Timo Emden: "Die Hausse nährt die Hausse - Anleger sind im Bitcoin-Krypto-Fieber"

Weitere Videos von Inside Wirtschaft

ZeitTitel
07:00:01
Peter Tuchman (IG): "Future is not a trading strategy, but there is a sense of let's buy America"
15.01.21
Inside MarketsX: Deutsche Wirtschaft bricht um 5% ein - Rekord-Börsen vor Blase? Apple im Fokus
14.01.21
Max Wienke (XTB): "Zyklische Unternehmen und Rohstoffe wie Silber oder Kupfer haben gute Aussichten"
13.01.21
Jan Bindig: Das müssen Unternehmen über IT-Security wissen
12.01.21
Timo Emden: "Die Hausse nährt die Hausse - Anleger sind im Bitcoin-Krypto-Fieber"
11.01.21
Christian Henke (IG): "Charttechnisch ist der Knoten beim Dax geplatzt - nächstes Ziel 15.000"
08.01.21
Inside MarketsX: Das müssen Anleger jetzt über den Bitcoin-Hype wissen
07.01.21
Max Wienke (XTB): "Anleger gehen höheres Risiko ein, um Verluste zu vermeiden - Dax-Ziel 15.000"
04.01.21
Robert Halver: "So einen fetten schwarzen Schwan hatte niemand auf dem Radar - das macht demütig"
01.01.21
Inside MarketsX mit André Stagge: Mit dem Januar-Effekt erfolgreich ins Börsenjahr 2021 starten
31.12.20
Max Wienke (XTB): "Unglaubliche Kurs-Rally der Pandemie-Profiteure - Märkte optimistisch für 2021"
30.12.20
Rolf Pieper (IEM): "Corona war Brandbeschleuniger, aber Brand gab es schon vorher - jetzt handeln"
29.12.20
Burkhard Allgeier (Hauck & Aufhäuser): "Globale und thematische Diversifikation 2021 wichtig"
28.12.20
Peter Tuchman (IG): "Darkest days ahead of us - afterwards markets gonna go through the roof"
25.12.20
Inside MarketsX: Das Coronajahr 2020 - "Die einen machen Schulden, die anderen müssen sie tragen"
24.12.20
Börse Berlin 4U: Vermehrt sich euer Geld von alleine an der Börse? (Folge 12)
23.12.20
Arthur Brunner (ICF Bank) zur Weihnachtsrally: "Man freut sich auf die Geschenke des Marktes"
22.12.20
Jacob Hetzel (Scalable Capital): "Gutes Fundament im Markt - langfristig positiver Trend bei Aktien"
21.12.20
Michael Blumenroth im Rohstoff-Talk: "Es sollte 2021 weiter aufwärts gehen - wir sind optimistisch"
21.12.20
David Iusow (IG): Aktien, Dax, Gold, Öl - wohin gehen die Märkte 2021?

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peter Tuchman (IG): "Future is not a trading strategy, but there is a sense of let's buy America"

It's an important week for the history books. Joe Biden will become the 46th US president on Wednesday. "I appreciate the transition. It's clear that the ...

Nachrichtenquelle

Inside Wirtschaft präsentiert mit seinen Köpfen und Korrespondenten aus Berlin, Frankfurt und New York die wichtigsten Themen rund um Börse, Politik, Wirtschaft und Wissen.

RSS-Feed Inside Wirtschaft

Interessante Videos

Play
CMC TV

Quelle: CMC TV | 18.01.2021, 08:15

Was diese Woche wichtig wird

Play
Der Aktionär TV

Quelle: Der Aktionär TV | 18.01.2021, 07:54

DAX - Jahresgewinne fast wieder weg / Marktidee: SAP

Play
FinanceNewsTV

Quelle: FinanceNewsTV | 17.01.2021, 13:42

Apple, Procter & Gamble, Novartis & Co.: Investieren in Weltmarktführer mit Strategiedepots

Play

Quelle: Christoph Geyer | 16.01.2021, 13:00

DAX und SPX sollten jetzt korrigieren Bitcoin mit starkem Trend