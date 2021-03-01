 

Peter Tuchman (IG): "Historically February is a month of consolidation - the market is very ADD"

Nachrichtenquelle: Inside Wirtschaft
US markets struggle to rebound from sharp losses triggered by rising rates. Is that really affecting Wall Street? "We are in wild stormy waters here. Historically February is a month of consolidation", says Peter Tuchman on IG Trading Talk. "We saw market movements for irrational reasons. Now the market is more transparent but it's very ADD in a way", says the Einstein of Wall Street. Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) and Manuel Koch discuss with the iconic Wall Street broker the current markets and how NYC and Wall Street could change after the pandemic. More information on https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/

