Peter Tuchman (IG): "I am feeling a rotation - the appetite for getting into stocks is still there"

29.03.2021, 07:00   



In which direction is Wall Street heading? "I am kind of feeling a rotation here. We did have a big S&P rebalance last week. We've seen the tech sector a little bit under attack in a way. They're selling the outperformers and they are getting in the underperformers. The appetite for getting into stocks is still there", says Peter Tuchman. Famous US TV host Jim Cramer suggested putting five percent of your money in Bitcoin. Is this a smart strategy? "This Bitcoin story continues and it's fascinating who's jumping on board. The fomo people. People believe it's an alternative to Gold. It feels to me that it's here to stay. Is it going to continue to be volatile? Absolutely!", says the Einstein of Wall Street. Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) and Manuel Koch discuss with the iconic Wall Street broker the current markets. More information on https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/

