Peter Tuchman (IG): "If the US economy is strong that can help other economies around the world"

The US is on track to a faster economic recovery than Europe. According to the International Monetary Fund the US will return to its pre-pandemic growth this year. "I don't think there is a playbook for 2021. The reopening story is still very questionable globally. We're definitely on track to a better vaccine progression than they are in Europe. While there are still so many unknowns, the market is trading on record highs. We've got a new administration, we have a stimulus package, we've got a big tool box by the FED. The investment community is cherry picking", says Peter Tuchman. "My hope is a global recovery. If the we can establish ourselves once again as a strong economy that can flow over and help other economies around the world. What a great thing", says the Einstein of Wall Street. Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) and Manuel Koch discuss with the iconic Wall Street broker the current markets.