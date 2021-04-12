 
checkAd

Peter Tuchman (IG): "If the US economy is strong that can help other economies around the world"

Nachrichtenquelle: Inside Wirtschaft
12.04.2021, 07:00  |  47   |   |   



The US is on track to a faster economic recovery than Europe. According to the International Monetary Fund the US will return to its pre-pandemic growth this year. "I don't think there is a playbook for 2021. The reopening story is still very questionable globally. We're definitely on track to a better vaccine progression than they are in Europe. While there are still so many unknowns, the market is trading on record highs. We've got a new administration, we have a stimulus package, we've got a big tool box by the FED. The investment community is cherry picking", says Peter Tuchman. "My hope is a global recovery. If the we can establish ourselves once again as a strong economy that can flow over and help other economies around the world. What a great thing", says the Einstein of Wall Street. Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) and Manuel Koch discuss with the iconic Wall Street broker the current markets. More information on https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/

Diesen Artikel teilen

Neueste Videos von Inside Wirtschaft

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 09.04.2021, 07:00

Inside MarketsX: Warum die Dax-Rally weitergeht und die Hyper-Inflation nicht kommen wird

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 08.04.2021, 07:00

Max Wienke (XTB): Wichtige Tipps für ein dauerhaft erfolgreiches Trading an der Börse

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 07.04.2021, 07:00

Sandra Navidi (BeyondGlobal): "Die USA werden die Nase vorn haben und Wachstumsmotor für die Welt"

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 06.04.2021, 07:00

Marc Friedrich: "Dax 30.000, Bitcoin 100.000, Gold wird alles outperformen - Flucht in Sachwerte"

Weitere Videos von Inside Wirtschaft

ZeitTitel
07:00:04
Peter Tuchman (IG): "If the US economy is strong that can help other economies around the world"
09.04.21
Inside MarketsX: Warum die Dax-Rally weitergeht und die Hyper-Inflation nicht kommen wird
08.04.21
Max Wienke (XTB): Wichtige Tipps für ein dauerhaft erfolgreiches Trading an der Börse
07.04.21
Sandra Navidi (BeyondGlobal): "Die USA werden die Nase vorn haben und Wachstumsmotor für die Welt"
06.04.21
Marc Friedrich: "Dax 30.000, Bitcoin 100.000, Gold wird alles outperformen - Flucht in Sachwerte"
05.04.21
Christian Henke (IG): "Gewinner in Q1 Bitcoin, Aktienmärkte und Metalle - Verlierer Gold" Und jetzt?
02.04.21
Inside MarketsX: "DAX vielleicht bei 20.000 dieses Jahr - Höchststände noch lange nicht erreicht"
01.04.21
Max Wienke (XTB): Bis zu 100 Mrd. bei Archegos futsch - Banken mit Problemen - Regulierung versagt
31.03.21
Jens Rabe (Rabe Academy): "Große Teile der Welt schon am Ende der Pandemie - deutlich höhere Kurse"
30.03.21
Robert Halver (Baader Bank): "Um den deutschen Aktienmarkt muss man sich keine Sorgen machen"
29.03.21
Peter Tuchman (IG): "I am feeling a rotation - the appetite for getting into stocks is still there"
26.03.21
HeavytraderZ Trade der Woche: NIO-Zertifikat - Im Fokus: Adidas, Dax
26.03.21
Inside MarketsX mit André Stagge: "Wirtschaft deutlich transformiert" Empfehlungen: Amazon, Silber
25.03.21
Max Wienke (XTB): Von Lockdown zu Lockdown - welchen Preis zahlt die deutsche Wirtschaft?
24.03.21
Tolle Immo Talk: Was ist der Mietendeckel? Wohnungsgenossenschaften als Alternative?
24.03.21
Oliver Roth (Oddo BHF): "Greensill Bank-Pleite - Kommunen haben ein massives Problem"
23.03.21
Jacob Hetzel (Scalable Capital): "Starke Industrieländer - Dax-Rekorde - Investieren in Krypto"
22.03.21
Rohstoff-Talk mit Michael Blumenroth: Warum Gold steigt und Platin und Palladium nachgefragt sind
22.03.21
Timo Emden im IG Trading Talk: Bitcoin bald über 100.000? - Verbot in Indien kommt - ETF in den USA
19.03.21
HeavytraderZ Trade der Woche: Siemens-Zertifikat - Fokus auf Volkswagen und Dax-Rekorde

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peter Tuchman (IG): "If the US economy is strong that can help other economies around the world"

The US is on track to a faster economic recovery than Europe. According to the International Monetary Fund the US will return to its pre-pandemic growth this year. "I don't think there is a playbook for 2021. The reopening story is still very …

Nachrichtenquelle

Inside Wirtschaft präsentiert mit seinen Köpfen und Korrespondenten aus Berlin, Frankfurt und New York die wichtigsten Themen rund um Börse, Politik, Wirtschaft und Wissen.

RSS-Feed Inside Wirtschaft

Interessante Videos

Play

Quelle: Christoph Geyer | 10.04.2021, 12:56

DAX, S&P500, Nasdaq - das sieht alles sehr gut aus- Bitcoin tritt auf der Stelle - Gold sucht noch

Play
ls-x-trader

Quelle: LS-X Trader | 10.04.2021, 07:37

LS-X-Talk mit WKN zum Coinbase IPO, Beyond Meat, Tencent Music, Teladoc, Microsoft im Porträt

Play
FinanceNewsTV

Quelle: FinanceNewsTV | 10.04.2021, 07:00

Gold ist und bleibt die ultimative Versicherung und finale Währung für Anleger - was macht China?

Play
Aktienlust

Quelle: Aktienlust | 09.04.2021, 17:12

Alibaba, Baidu, Bitcoin, Hochtief, SAP, Xinyi, Varta, Square uvm.: Die Fragen zur Show