Peter Tuchman (IG): "The more public attention digital currencies get, the more they are at risk"

More than $200 billion of value from the entire cryptocurrency market was wiped out on Friday. Bitcoin and other currencies plunged as a proposed capital tax hike from US President Biden led to a wave of selling. "I don't believe that Bitcoin is yet mainstream. Many guys like Elon Musk tried everything from a marketing point of you to make it mainstream. We saw Coinbase come to market. We were a little bit disappointed as the ambassador of the floor of the New York Stock Exchange that we did not get the listing. Where humans meeting technology. On Nasdaq it's strictly a technology game. The more public attention the digital currency space gets, the more they are at risk when things like President Biden's talk about capital tax hike comes out", says Peter Tuchman (Einstein of Wall Street). Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) and Manuel Koch discuss with the iconic Wall Street broker green investments and the current markets.

BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

