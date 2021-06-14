 
checkAd

Peter Tuchman (IG): Is the value rotation already over as investors embrace tech again?

Nachrichtenquelle: Inside Wirtschaft
14.06.2021, 07:00  |  68   |   |   



Is the great value rotation in the stock market already over as investors embrace tech again? "It's really hard to know. We only had a couple of days here you're seeing an inflow into the Nasdaq", says Peter Tuchman (Einstein of Wall Street). Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) gives in the "chart of the week" an outlook for gold. The two experts also discuss with Manuel Koch the current market situation and the Spac of Signa Sports. More information on https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/

Neueste Videos von Inside Wirtschaft

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 11.06.2021, 07:00

Inside MarketsX: VW-Manager müssen 288 Millionen Euro für Fehler beim Dieselskandal zahlen, aber...

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 10.06.2021, 07:00

Max Wienke (XTB): "Dax mit Rekorden im Sommer - Volatilität & Ausschläge könnten größer werden"

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 09.06.2021, 07:00

Sandra Navidi: "50% Job-Wegfall - sich innovativ als Marke zukunftssicher aufstellen"

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 08.06.2021, 07:00

Oliver Roth (Oddo BHF): Es glänzt wieder - schnuppert Gold bald an Rekordständen?

Weitere Videos von Inside Wirtschaft

ZeitTitel
07:00:10
Peter Tuchman (IG): Is the value rotation already over as investors embrace tech again?
11.06.21
Inside MarketsX: VW-Manager müssen 288 Millionen Euro für Fehler beim Dieselskandal zahlen, aber...
10.06.21
Max Wienke (XTB): "Dax mit Rekorden im Sommer - Volatilität & Ausschläge könnten größer werden"
09.06.21
Sandra Navidi: "50% Job-Wegfall - sich innovativ als Marke zukunftssicher aufstellen"
08.06.21
Oliver Roth (Oddo BHF): Es glänzt wieder - schnuppert Gold bald an Rekordständen?
07.06.21
Timo Emden im IG Trading Talk: Elon Musk schwebt wie ein Damoklesschwert über den Bitcoin- Anlegern
04.06.21
Inside MarketsX mit André Stagge: Algo-Trading ist auch was für Privatanleger - so geht es...
03.06.21
Max Wienke (XTB): Inflationsrate in Deutschland auf 10-Jahres-Hoch - Mittelstand leidet
02.06.21
Marc Friedrich: "Mein Preisziel für Gold ist bei 5.000 bis 10.000 Dollar - Bitcoin jetzt einsteigen"
01.06.21
Robert Halver: Eins ist NICHT sicher - die Rente! Zusatz-Altersvorsorge aufbauen
31.05.21
Peter Tuchman (IG): "It's about the security of the economic global situation"
28.05.21
Inside MarketsX: "Deutsche Bank für langfristige Investoren sehr geeignet" - Gold, Vonovia im Check
27.05.21
Max Wienke (XTB): "Die Vonovia-Aktie ist erst einmal auf short eingestellt"
26.05.21
Arthur Brunner (ICF) über Fußballanleihen: "Rendite von 6-7 Prozent möglich, aber enorme Risiken"
25.05.21
Jacob Hetzel (Scalable Capital): Kurze Schockwellen durch Inflationsangst - ETFs in Emerging Markets
24.05.21
Rohstoff-Talk mit Michael Blumenroth: "Inflationsängste treiben Gold" - Kupfer, Lithium, Silber
24.05.21
Christian Henke (IG): "Rohstoffe haben neues Kaufsignal generiert - Outperformance könnte andauern"
21.05.21
Inside MarketsX: "Eine Billion vernichtet - Kryptos sind der Zock" - Aktien und Gold im Fokus
20.05.21
Max Wienke (XTB): "Dax sollte mal wieder auf 13.800 zurücklaufen - Bitcoin-Boden braucht Zeit"
20.05.21
Christoph Iwaniez: Aus Berliner Fintech Bitwala wird Nuri - Wachstum & neue Finanzprodukte geplant

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peter Tuchman (IG): Is the value rotation already over as investors embrace tech again?

Is the great value rotation in the stock market already over as investors embrace tech again? "It's really hard to know. We only had a couple of days here you're seeing an inflow into the Nasdaq", says Peter Tuchman (Einstein of Wall Street). …

Nachrichtenquelle

Inside Wirtschaft präsentiert mit seinen Köpfen und Korrespondenten aus Berlin, Frankfurt und New York die wichtigsten Themen rund um Börse, Politik, Wirtschaft und Wissen.

RSS-Feed Inside Wirtschaft