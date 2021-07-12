Peter Tuchman (IG): "Here at the NYSE the market tells us there is still an appetite"

Stock markets tried to regain losses on worries about the global growth outlook. More and more countries worldwide struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic. "The market is trading in a certain range. We're talking vaccine, virus, volatility. People seem to think one day makes a market. The market is marching higher for 14 months and then we have one day sell-off and all the bulls become bears. Here at the NYSE the market tells us there is still an appetite", says Peter Tuchman (Einstein of Wall Street). Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) talks in the "chart of the week" about the German DAX. The two experts also discuss with Manuel Koch the current market situation. More information on https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/