checkAd

Peter Tuchman (IG): "Here at the NYSE the market tells us there is still an appetite"

Nachrichtenquelle: Inside Wirtschaft
12.07.2021, 07:00  |  85   |   |   



Stock markets tried to regain losses on worries about the global growth outlook. More and more countries worldwide struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic. "The market is trading in a certain range. We're talking vaccine, virus, volatility. People seem to think one day makes a market. The market is marching higher for 14 months and then we have one day sell-off and all the bulls become bears. Here at the NYSE the market tells us there is still an appetite", says Peter Tuchman (Einstein of Wall Street). Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) talks in the "chart of the week" about the German DAX. The two experts also discuss with Manuel Koch the current market situation. More information on https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/

Neueste Videos von Inside Wirtschaft

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 09.07.2021, 07:00

Inside MarketsX: Mehr Strafzinsen, niedrigere Freibeträge - was sollten Anleger jetzt machen?

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 08.07.2021, 07:00

XTB Market Talk: "Der Goldpreis kämpft um eine Rückkehr - Silber und Platin spannend"

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 06.07.2021, 07:00

Robert Halver (Baader Bank): "Luftfahrt ist für mich der Geheimtipp für die zweite Hälfte 2021"

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 05.07.2021, 07:00

Timo Emden im IG Trading Talk: "Abwärtsrisiken beim Bitcoin sind immer noch da, aber..."

Weitere Videos von Inside Wirtschaft

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrPeter Tuchman (IG): "Here at the NYSE the market tells us there is still an appetite"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
09.07.21Inside MarketsX: Mehr Strafzinsen, niedrigere Freibeträge - was sollten Anleger jetzt machen?
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
08.07.21XTB Market Talk: "Der Goldpreis kämpft um eine Rückkehr - Silber und Platin spannend"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
06.07.21Robert Halver (Baader Bank): "Luftfahrt ist für mich der Geheimtipp für die zweite Hälfte 2021"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
05.07.21Timo Emden im IG Trading Talk: "Abwärtsrisiken beim Bitcoin sind immer noch da, aber..."
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
02.07.21Inside MarketsX: "Inflationsbeschleunigung und neue Dax-Rekorde im Herbst"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
01.07.21Max Wienke (XTB): "Gute Mischung aus Growth- und Value-Aktien gut - Gold technisch interessant"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
01.07.21Tolle Immo Talk: Wie können sich junge Leute eine Immobilie leisten? Interview mit Olaf Grumm
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
30.06.21Burkhard Allgeier (Hauck & Aufhäuser): Was ist im zweiten Halbjahr an den Märkten drin?
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
29.06.21Robert Halver (Baader Bank): "Wir haben zwar Inflationsangst, aber keine Zinsangst"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
28.06.21Peter Tuchman (IG): Limits on dividend payments and share buybacks on the US largest banks can end
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
25.06.21Inside MarketsX: Jetzt in Tech-Aktien rotieren? Kommen Bitcoin-ETFs? Varta und WTI im Check
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
24.06.21Max Wienke (XTB): "Trotz Sommerflaute können Anleger von Schwankungen wie bei Gold profitieren"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
23.06.21Wie funktioniert gutes Risikomanagement? Im Interview Matthias Biedenkapp und Günter Unterleitner
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
22.06.21Jacob Hetzel (Scalable Capital): "Investments in Aktien sind alternativlos. Auch Profis kaufen zu"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
21.06.21Rohstoff-Talk mit Michael Blumenroth: Was bremst den Goldpreis? Im Check: Holz, Kupfer, Öl, Stahl
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
21.06.21Christian Henke (IG): "Von Ende Juli bis September herrscht an der Börse die Sommerflaute"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
18.06.21Inside MarketsX: "Das Zins-Sparen wird nicht attraktiv" - Empfehlungen: Baumwolle, Deutsche Börse
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
17.06.21Max Wienke (XTB): "Korrekturen sind auch mal gesund und können zum Nachkaufen genutzt werden"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
16.06.21Rolf Pieper (IEM): Kein Wahlprogramm bringt uns auf Pole Position - systemische Risiken - Sachwerte
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peter Tuchman (IG): "Here at the NYSE the market tells us there is still an appetite"

Stock markets tried to regain losses on worries about the global growth outlook. More and more countries worldwide struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic. "The market is trading in a certain range. We're talking vaccine, virus, volatility. People seem …

Nachrichtenquelle

Inside Wirtschaft präsentiert mit seinen Köpfen und Korrespondenten aus Berlin, Frankfurt und New York die wichtigsten Themen rund um Börse, Politik, Wirtschaft und Wissen.

RSS-Feed Inside Wirtschaft