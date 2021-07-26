checkAd

Peter Tuchman (IG): "Correction on Wall Street? Investors are waiting for a sale"

Nachrichtenquelle: Inside Wirtschaft
Did somebody say correction? After losses early last week, US markets ended up in green territory around 35,000 points. Which topics are driving the markets at the moment? "It's earnings season. We did see 72 of the S&P companies reporting. And 89 percent of them had beat estimates by at least 19 percent. That is extraodinary. Long-term investors are waiting for a sale", says Peter Tuchman (Einstein of Wall Street). Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) talks in the "chart of the week" about EUR/USD. The two experts also discuss with Manuel Koch the current market situation.

