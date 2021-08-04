checkAd

EBS Symposium: Student-run business conference in September 2021

The EBS Symposium is one of Europe's largest and most prestigious student-run business conferences. Over the course of three days, the EBS Symposium addresses current topics that are relevant to business and politics. The conference will take place from September 15th to 17th in Oestrich-Winkel. Carl Heger (Chairman of the Board) and Victor Glittenberg (Member of the Board) explain all the details in the interview with Manuel Koch at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. More information and tickets on https://ebs-symposium.eu

