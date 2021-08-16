checkAd

Peter Tuchman (IG): "Record highs on Wall Street - the markets are ready for even higher levels"

Nachrichtenquelle: Inside Wirtschaft
16.08.2021, 07:00  |  78   |   |   



Wall Street is trading at record highs. The markets no longer fear inflation. Can the rally continue? "Everyday is an exciting day. We had a solid earnings season. The market is strong. We aren't fearing the inflation. There is still an appetite. The market is ready for higher levels", says Peter Tuchman (Einstein of Wall Street). Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) talks in the "chart of the week" about the Dow Jones. The two experts also discuss with Manuel Koch the current market situation. More information on https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/

Neueste Videos von Inside Wirtschaft

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 13.08.2021, 07:00

Inside MarketsX: DAX-Potenzial liegt bei 16.550 Punkten - Empfehlungen: IBM, Lufthansa

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 12.08.2021, 07:00

Max Wienke (XTB): Flash-Crash - ist Gold noch ein sicherer Hafen?

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 10.08.2021, 07:00

Arthur Brunner (ICF Bank): "Anleger werden erst einmal nicht in Anleihen investieren"

Play
Inside Wirtschaft

Quelle: Inside Wirtschaft | 09.08.2021, 07:00

Timo Emden im IG Trading Talk: "Gerüchteküche beim Bitcoin brodelt - mehr Regulierung wird kommen"

Weitere Videos von Inside Wirtschaft

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrPeter Tuchman (IG): "Record highs on Wall Street - the markets are ready for even higher levels"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
13.08.21Inside MarketsX: DAX-Potenzial liegt bei 16.550 Punkten - Empfehlungen: IBM, Lufthansa
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
12.08.21Max Wienke (XTB): Flash-Crash - ist Gold noch ein sicherer Hafen?
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
10.08.21Arthur Brunner (ICF Bank): "Anleger werden erst einmal nicht in Anleihen investieren"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
09.08.21Timo Emden im IG Trading Talk: "Gerüchteküche beim Bitcoin brodelt - mehr Regulierung wird kommen"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
06.08.21Inside MarketsX: Skepsis für die weitere wirtschaftliche Entwicklung? Top-Empfehlung: Ethereum
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
05.08.21Max Wienke (XTB): "Seien Sie gierig, wenn andere Angst haben"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
04.08.21EBS Symposium: Student-run business conference in September 2021
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
03.08.21Robert Halver: "Mittelschicht ist die Melkkuh in Deutschland - wir brauchen eine Jahrhundertreform"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
02.08.21Tolle Immo Talk: Ein Little Home von 3,2 m². Interview mit Sven Lüdecke
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
30.07.21Inside MarketsX: Delta-Gefahr? - "Die Museumsreife der deutschen Industrie könnte weitergehen"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
29.07.21Max Wienke (XTB): Bitcoin versus Gold - wer hat die Nase vorn?
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
28.07.21Markus Rolle (Telefonica): "Rekordwerte im ersten Halbjahr - können Prognose anheben"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
27.07.21Robert Halver (Baader Bank): "Flut-Milliarden müssen Wettbewerbsvorteil schaffen"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
26.07.21Peter Tuchman (IG): "Correction on Wall Street? Investors are waiting for a sale"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
23.07.21Inside MarketsX: "Flut-Milliarden sinnvoll investieren - bis Jahresende historische Börsenstände"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
22.07.21Max Wienke (XTB): "Bei Korrekturen nachkaufen und am Markt partizipieren"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
21.07.21Dirk Oliver Haller (Deutsche Finetrading): "Liquidität ist das wichtigste - wir helfen dabei"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
21.07.21Tino Leukhardt/ Rolf Pieper: "Die Inflation ist der große Angriff auf Vermögen - rein in Sachwerte"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
20.07.21Jacob Hetzel (Scalable Capital): China interessant für Anleger - Dividenden-ETFs im Check
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peter Tuchman (IG): "Record highs on Wall Street - the markets are ready for even higher levels"

Wall Street is trading at record highs. The markets no longer fear inflation. Can the rally continue? "Everyday is an exciting day. We had a solid earnings season. The market is strong. We aren't fearing the inflation. There is still an appetite. …

Nachrichtenquelle

Inside Wirtschaft präsentiert mit seinen Köpfen und Korrespondenten aus Berlin, Frankfurt und New York die wichtigsten Themen rund um Börse, Politik, Wirtschaft und Wissen.

RSS-Feed Inside Wirtschaft