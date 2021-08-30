checkAd

Peter Tuchman (IG): "Numbers are just numbers - the economy has still a lot of bumps in the road"

While German GDP grew 1.6 percent in the second quarter, US growth rose 6.6 percent. Consumer spending and exports were strong. "These numbers are just numbers. How much is real? What's the playbook for the recovery story? Is it a normal number or does it appear to be strong? The economy has still a lot of bumps in the road", says Peter Tuchman (Einstein of Wall Street). Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) talks in the "chart of the week" about the Dow Jones. The two experts also discuss with Manuel Koch the current market situation.

While German GDP grew 1.6 percent in the second quarter, US growth rose 6.6 percent. Consumer spending and exports were strong. "These numbers are just numbers. How much is real? What's the playbook for the recovery story? Is it a normal number or …

