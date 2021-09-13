checkAd

Peter Tuchman (IG): What happened on 9/11 on Wall Street 20 years ago

Twenty years after 9/11 - how did trader Peter Tuchman experience that day and how did Wall Street change after this history changing moment? "Today honors are coming in from all over the world. We hosted the families of the two brokers who lost their lives during the attack. Looking back: We were closed for a week. The market did go down quite significantly. It took easily ten years to bring the Financial District back", says Peter Tuchman (Einstein of Wall Street). Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) talks in the "chart of the week" about Lufthansa’s stock. The two experts also discuss with Manuel Koch the current market situation. More information on https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/

