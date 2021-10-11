checkAd

Peter Tuchman (IG): "Wall Street - is the rally over? Is this the beginning of a sell-off?"

Nachrichtenquelle: Inside Wirtschaft
All eyes were on Friday‘s job report, which will be key as the Fed prepares to slow its bond-buying program. Only 194,000 jobs were added in September. Way below expectations. In what shape is the US economy? "There are a lot moving parts in that situation. We can't judge one month of data. We saw the inflation story, we talked about a correction and on the next day the markets are up. So where are we? Is the rally over? Is this the beginning of a sell-off? Let's hope we will get a Santa Claus rally", says Peter Tuchman (Einstein of Wall Street). Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) talks in the "chart of the week" about the Dax40. The two experts also discuss with Manuel Koch the current market situation. More information on https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/

Peter Tuchman (IG): "Wall Street - is the rally over? Is this the beginning of a sell-off?"

All eyes were on Friday's job report, which will be key as the Fed prepares to slow its bond-buying program. Only 194,000 jobs were added in September. Way below expectations. In what shape is the US economy? "There are a lot moving parts in that …

Nachrichtenquelle

Inside Wirtschaft präsentiert mit seinen Köpfen und Korrespondenten aus Berlin, Frankfurt und New York die wichtigsten Themen rund um Börse, Politik, Wirtschaft und Wissen.

