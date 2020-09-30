DGAP-DD PIERER Mobility AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 30.09.2020, 20:03 | 58 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
63036 30.09.2020PIERER Mobility Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Brain Force Software AG (WPKN 919 331) - Eine noch unendeckte Wachstumsperle !!
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0