 

Marktübersicht (Realtime Indikationen)

DAX
12.908,99
+1,62%
E-Stoxx 50
3.245,00
+1,64%
EUR/USD
1,1717
+0,06%
Dow Jones
28.606,00
+0,38%
US Tech 100
11.898,57
-0,72%
S&P 500
3.483,25
-0,04%
Gold
1.899,40
-0,46%
Öl (Brent)
42,80
0,00%
TecDAX
3.161,41
+0,86%

Top Flop Aktien

WertpapierKursPerf. %
Daimler
49,40+5,48
MTU Aero Engines
153,75+4,24
Continental
101,15+3,26
Deutsche Bank
7,87+2,90
HeidelbergCement
55,20+2,87
Münchener Rück
210,00+0,24
Fresenius
36,53+0,19
Deutsche Telekom
14,04+0,14
Deutsche Wohnen
44,53-0,36
Vonovia
58,34-0,78
27 | 0 | 2 zur DAX Liste »

Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere (24h)

WertpapierKursPerf. %
DAX
12.908,99
+1,62
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness
1,900
+2,98
BioNTech
80,30
+3,84
Tesla
375,20
-2,15
Cytodyn
2,380
0,00
Paion
2,540
+9,01
BYD Company (H)
14,360
-4,74
Gold
1.899,40
-0,46
ThyssenKrupp
4,611
+10,79
Lyxor ETF MSCI World D €
207,34
+0,96
PyroGenesis Canada
2,500
-3,10
InflaRx
5,040
-1,95
Commerzbank
4,318
-1,26
UMT United Mobility Technology
6,200
+2,99
Plug Power
13,880
-4,58
mehr meistdiskutierte Hotstock-Werte »
Die größten Fehler beim Stopploss
Dr. Hamed Esnaashari

Trader machen beim Setzen der Stopploss-Order klassische Fehler. Welche Fehler sind das und führen sie immer zum Verlust oder führen sie früher oder später zur Katastrophe? Was man beim Setzen des Stopploss beachten muss und welche emotionalen Fallen der Markt noch eing…

Wertpapier: Bitcoin

Top & Flop Aktien

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Top wikifolios unserer Community

MitgliederBeschreibungPerf 1M
BaerenstarkBoersenbaer
Trading - Baerenstark+78,43 %
Slow-Trader
Slowtrader+43,35 %
pettiwi
Telefon Chancen+40,70 %
pettiwi
Derivate plus+40,67 %
prof001
HeLi Invest+36,15 %
stereotyp72
Bull-Select-8+33,54 %
angh
kinTrading Spiel+32,94 %
DrKuhl
RS Cont Rapid+29,88 %
cfdhanno
Quadrans+25,92 %
BarnyXXL
MB Tradingsystems+25,75 %

Aktie im Fokus

Wichtige Termine

ZeitLandTermin
19.10.
JPN
Japan
Güter-Handelsbilanz Gesamt
Akt. - | Progn. 989 Mrd.¥ | Vorherig 248 Mrd.¥
19.10.
JPN
Japan
Importe (Jahr)
Akt. - | Progn. -21,4% | Vorherig -20,8%
19.10.
JPN
Japan
Exporte (Jahr)
Akt. - | Progn. -2,4% | Vorherig -14,8%
19.10.
EUR
Euro Zone
EZB Mersch Rede
Akt. - | Progn. - | Vorherig -
19.10.
EUR
Euro Zone
EZB De Guindos Rede
Akt. - | Progn. - | Vorherig -
zum kompletten Kalender »
Gibt es eine „sichere Dividende“? Wenn ja, wie sieht sie aus?
Gibt es eine „sichere Dividende“? Wenn ja, wie sieht sie aus?

Foolishe Einkommensinvestoren und Dividendenjäger suchen eigentlich vorrangig nach einer Sache: Nach einer sicheren Dividende. Natürlich sollte die jeweilige Aktie auch vergleichsweise günstig bewertet sein. Oder hohe, passive Einkünfte generieren. …

Neben Corona belastet zunehmend auch die Brexit-Unsicherheit
Sven Weisenhaus

Auch gestern wurden wieder neue Rekorde in Sachen Corona gemeldet. Trotzdem haben sich die Aktienmärkte von den vorgestrigen Kursverlusten deutlich erholt. Waren es also wirklich die immer weiter steigenden Corona-Zahlen, welche die Anleger …

Wertpapier: DAX, Gold
S&P500 - Gegenbewegung der Bullen
Ingmar Königshofen

Im Tageschart ist die fallende Widerstandszone zu sehen. In diesem Bereich ist der S&P500 zuvor bereits abgeprallt und die Bullen dürften auch weiterhin keinen Durchbruch über diese Zone schaffen. Wichtig bleibt das große Bild. Mit dem erneuten …

Diskussion: Meine kleine Sammlung an Börsenstatistiken

Diskussion: Der Dicke

Wertpapier: S&P 500

Wichtige Devisenkurse

WertpapierKursPerf. %
EUR/USD
1,1717+0,06
EUR/CHF
1,0743+0,34
EUR/GBP
0,90720,00
 
EUR/HKD
9,08050,00
 
EUR/JPY
123,51500,00
 

