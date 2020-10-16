Die Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in der zweiten Wochenhälfte äußerst volatil. Die steigenden Zahlen der Neuinfizierten schürten Ängste vor stärkeren Einschränkungen in einigen Ländern. Gute Unternehmensdaten für das abgelaufene Quartal …

Gold: Der Aktienmarkt wird nervös … wo bleibt die Gold-Rallye?

Am Aktienmarkt steigt die Volatilität. Die US-Wahl ist nur noch zweieinhalb Wochen entfernt. Die Pandemie bekommt man nicht in den Griff. Die Briten werden wohl in zweieinhalb Monaten ohne Einigung aus dem EU-Binnenmarkt ausscheiden. Die Konjunkturdaten bieten in allen großen Industrieregionen Licht, aber auch Schatten. Man wird zusehends nervöser … und Gold schleicht leblos seitwärts.