Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.01.2021 / 10:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Kohlpaintner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag AG

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
68.000 EUR 6800.00 EUR
68.000 EUR 13600.00 EUR
68.000 EUR 34000.00 EUR
68.000 EUR 27200.00 EUR
68.000 EUR 13600.00 EUR
68.000 EUR 191284.00 EUR
68.000 EUR 5440.00 EUR
68.000 EUR 48076.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
68.0000 EUR 340000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
