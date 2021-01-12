

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.01.2021 / 10:42

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Christian Last name(s): Kohlpaintner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag AG

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 68.000 EUR 6800.00 EUR 68.000 EUR 13600.00 EUR 68.000 EUR 34000.00 EUR 68.000 EUR 27200.00 EUR 68.000 EUR 13600.00 EUR 68.000 EUR 191284.00 EUR 68.000 EUR 5440.00 EUR 68.000 EUR 48076.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 68.0000 EUR 340000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

