Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Comments on Delaware Court Decision

The Investor Group stated: “We believe strongly that the Court’s ruling is fundamentally flawed and, as such, we are evaluating all possible alternatives. CYDY is very poorly managed — in addition to its complete failure to secure FDA approval for Leronlimab, it is currently being investigated by both the SEC and DOJ, and recently issued a going concern disclosure, all while the management team awards itself outsized pay packages. This company is in desperate need of new leadership and oversight to enact sorely needed change.”

A group of long-time stockholders (the “Investor Group”) of CytoDyn Inc. (“CYDY” or the “Company”) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors today commented on the decision made by the Delaware Court of Chancery to deny the Investor Group’s request to force the Company to allow stockholders the opportunity to vote for the Investor Group’s nominees.

