Richardson Electronics Now Offering Amogreentech Magnetic Components Globally

LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today the availability of Amogreentech, a division of Amogroup, magnetic components including cores, chokes, and current transformers.

With its unique manufacturing technology and a specialization in Fe-based amorphous and nanocrystalline alloy ribbon design, Amogreentech provides high-efficiency magnetic components for power converters and precise measurement. These components are ideal in power applications, including Electric Vehicles (EVs), storage systems for 5G and servers, and smart grid and solar power.

As a true solution provider, Amogreentech develops its materials, offers products at the component level, and provides a complete filter design to meet customer demands.

Current product offerings include:

  • Powder Cores: high efficiency is attainable due to high DC bias and low core loss
  • Common Mode Chokes: high and wide range of permeability and reliability at high temperatures;
  • Laminate and Cut Cores: low eddy current and hysteresis loss, high saturation flux density, and multiple gap core;
  • Current Transformers: excellent accuracy in current sensing, no saturation in DC factor, and excellent linearity and precision;
  • Custom designs to meet customer requirements.

“Very few companies have stepped into the magnetic market quite like Amogreentech. Its products are customizable and further enhances Richardson Electronics’ design-in capabilities,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group.

“We are thrilled to provide our unique expertise on Fe- based amorphous and nanocrystalline materials to a continuously growing market. With Richardson Electronics’ knowledge and relationships and our array of customizable products, we know that we will be able to expand customer design-in opportunities globally,” said Dr. Yang, President of Amogreentech.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at https://www.rell.com/

