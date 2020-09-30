Construction contract in Estonia (public water supply and sewerage in Harju County)

On 30 September 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and OÜ Loo Vesi entered into a contract to perform construction works of water supply and sewerage piping in Jõelähtme Parish, Harju County.

The contract includes establishing approximately 9 km of piping in Uusküla village as well as public supply and sewerage system supply points to ca 140 registered immovables.