 

Resolutions of the General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 8/10/2020

On the 8th of October 2020 the General Shareholders Meeting of Vilniaus baldai AB adopted the following resolutions:

1. Elections of the Audit Company and establishment of conditions for payment for audit services.
Resolution:
1.1. To select the Limited Liability Company “Grant Thornton Baltic”, the company’s code 300056169, headquarter address Municipality of Vilnius city, Vilnius, Upės st. 21, to perform the audit of Annual Financial Statements for the period of 2020-2021.
1.2. To determine the following payment conditions for performed audit:
Remuneration for audit of the set of the Annual Financial Statement for each year – 19 000 EUR, excluding the value added tax. The value added tax shall be calculated and paid additionally under procedure provided by laws.
1.3. In the event of additional services under the audit agreement, the audit company shall be paid additional remuneration. The amount of it shall be determined based on hourly rates of employees of the Private Liability Company “Grant Thornton Baltic” taking part in performance of additional services.
1.4. Additional remuneration shall be paid after completion of additional services.

2. Election of the Company's Management Board members.
Resolution:
Elect Vytautas Bučas, Dalius Kaziūnas and Andrius Anusauskas for the new term of 4 (four) years to the Management Board of Vilniaus baldai AB.

3. Approval of Company‘s Remuneration policy
Resolution:
Company‘s Remuneration policy approved.

For more information please contact by phone + 370 5 2525700.

Additional information:
Head of Finance
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No: +370 (5) 252 57 00


