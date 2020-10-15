Casa Systems To Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) a leading provider of cloud-native, virtual and physical infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed telco networks, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Casa Systems will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live audio webcast of Casa Systems’ third quarter results discussion will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.casa-systems.com.