 

California Water Service Group Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 22:15  |  33   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today announced that its third quarter 2020 earnings results will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET with its teleconference to follow at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6, 2020.

All stockholders and interested investors are invited to listen to the teleconference. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The 2020 third quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-832-5130 or 1-509-844-0151 and keying in ID# 3858077. A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday, November 6, 2020 through February 5, 2021, at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, ID# 3858077. The replay will also be available under the investor relations tab at www.calwatergroup.com. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas F. Smegal, Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Regulatory Officer Paul G. Townsley, and Vice President, Corporate Controller David B. Healey. Prior to the call, Cal Water will furnish a slide presentation on its website at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Contact
Tom Smegal
408-367-8200 (analysts)

Shannon Dean
408-367-8243 (media)


California Water Service Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Another Solid Quarter Keeps Barrick On Track for Full-Year Production Targets
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
Calibre Makes Final Acquisition Payments Totaling US$15.5 Million to B2Gold Ahead of Schedule; Now ...
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:45 Uhr
California Public Utilities Commission Issues Proposed Decision on Cal Water’s 2018 General Rate Case
13.10.20
Cal Water Completes Largest Water Infrastructure Improvement Project to Date to Support Palos Verdes Peninsula Customers
05.10.20
New Mexico Water Service Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Animas Valley Water System
30.09.20
Hawaii Water Service Receives Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Approval to Acquire Kalaeloa Water Company
22.09.20
California Water Service Launches New Smart Landscape Tune-Up Program
17.09.20
California Water Service Announces $148,500 to 2020 Firefighter Grant Program Recipients