 

Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 22:40  |  68   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) today announced that its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 will include the items listed in the table below, resulting in an increase in net income attributable to common shareholders ("net income") of $0.37 per diluted share and an increase in FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions ("FFO") of $0.87 per diluted share.

  For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts, all at share) Net Income   FFO
  Amount   Per Share   Amount   Per Share
Income (loss):              
After-tax net gain on sale of 220 Central Park South condominium units $ 186,909     $ 0.92     $ 186,909     $ 0.92  
Non-cash impairment loss on investment in Fifth Avenue and Times Square Joint Venture, reversing a portion of the $2.559 billion gain recognized on the April 2019 transfer to the Joint Venture attributable to the GAAP required write-up of the retained interest (103,201 )   (0.50 )        
Severance accrual related to Hotel Pennsylvania closure, net of $3,145 of income tax benefit (6,101 )   (0.03 )   (6,101 )   (0.03 )
Loss from real estate fund investments ($2,524) and other (3,290 )   (0.02 )   (2,905 )   (0.02 )
Total included in "net income" and "FFO" but excluded from "net income, as adjusted" and "FFO, as adjusted" $ 74,317     $ 0.37     $ 177,903     $ 0.87  

Further, "net income," "net income, as adjusted," "FFO," and "FFO, as adjusted" for the three months ended September 30, 2020 will be reduced by $0.13 per diluted share as listed in the table below.

Seite 1 von 3
Vornado Realty Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Vornado Completes $500 Million Refinancing of PENN11
15.10.20
Vornado Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information