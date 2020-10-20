Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) today announced that its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 will include the items listed in the table below, resulting in an increase in net income attributable to common shareholders ("net income") of $0.37 per diluted share and an increase in FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions ("FFO") of $0.87 per diluted share.