 

MEO Launches Cybersecurity Service for Mobile Subscribers, Powered by Allot

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 13:04  |  50   |   |   

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that MEO, a brand of Altice Portugal, the country’s largest fixed broadband and mobile service provider, has launched MEO Net Segura, network-based zero-touch, clientless cybersecurity and parental controls services, powered by Allot NetworkSecure.

 

The network-based MEO offering protects consumers against cybersecurity threats, including malware, phishing, ransomware and cryptomining, while also providing configurable parental controls that ensure kids view only appropriate content. These services are provided from within the MEO network, which enables a zero-touch approach, requiring no download or configuration by the subscribers.

 

To complement NetworkSecure, the Allot EndpointSecure solution potentially provides MEO the capability to provide cybersecurity protection to customers even when they are off the MEO network. MEO can also use the Allot solutions to provide cybersecurity services to their SMB customers.

 

On top of anti-malware protection, the new services provide consumers with MEO branded activity reports and real-time security alerts. These notifications offer an additional customer touch point to strengthen brand loyalty. Protecting more than 20 million subscribers globally, Allot reports that other telecom customers have achieved adoption rates of up to 50% with zero-touch network-based subscriber services based on NetworkSecure, and enhanced by Allot consumer marketing services.

 

“Our NetworkSecure solution provides a unique set of consumer engagement tools and zero-effort, clientless subscriber onboarding that encourage high adoption rates and drive increased ARPU and brand loyalty,” said Amir Oren, VP Sales EMEA at Allot. “This is a win-win solution for MEO and their customers, where subscribers receive the cybersecurity services they want and MEO gains a valuable new revenue stream.”

 

 

###

 

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

 

 

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Seite 1 von 2
ALLOT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Tier-1 Telecom Service Provider in APAC Selects Allot HomeSecure to Provide Cyber-protection to Consumers
15.10.20
Allot to Host Thrird Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call on November 4, 2020
13.10.20
Tier-1 Telco in APAC Selects Allot Congestion Management for Quality of Experience Improvement and CAPEX Savings
05.10.20
Telefónica Expands ‘Conexión Segura’ Security-as-a-Service Solution Powered by Allot to Protect Spanish SMBs from Cyberattacks