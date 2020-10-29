MEO Launches Cybersecurity Service for Mobile Subscribers, Powered by Allot

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd . (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that MEO, a brand of Altice Portugal, the country’s largest fixed broadband and mobile service provider, has launched MEO Net Segura, network-based zero-touch, clientless cybersecurity and parental controls services, powered by Allot NetworkSecure .

The network-based MEO offering protects consumers against cybersecurity threats, including malware, phishing, ransomware and cryptomining, while also providing configurable parental controls that ensure kids view only appropriate content. These services are provided from within the MEO network, which enables a zero-touch approach, requiring no download or configuration by the subscribers.

To complement NetworkSecure, the Allot EndpointSecure solution potentially provides MEO the capability to provide cybersecurity protection to customers even when they are off the MEO network. MEO can also use the Allot solutions to provide cybersecurity services to their SMB customers.

On top of anti-malware protection, the new services provide consumers with MEO branded activity reports and real-time security alerts. These notifications offer an additional customer touch point to strengthen brand loyalty. Protecting more than 20 million subscribers globally, Allot reports that other telecom customers have achieved adoption rates of up to 50% with zero-touch network-based subscriber services based on NetworkSecure, and enhanced by Allot consumer marketing services.

“Our NetworkSecure solution provides a unique set of consumer engagement tools and zero-effort, clientless subscriber onboarding that encourage high adoption rates and drive increased ARPU and brand loyalty,” said Amir Oren, VP Sales EMEA at Allot. “This is a win-win solution for MEO and their customers, where subscribers receive the cybersecurity services they want and MEO gains a valuable new revenue stream.”

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.