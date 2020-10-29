 

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

29.10.2020, 21:22  |  89   |   |   

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date:

 

 

 

October 30, 2020

Record Date:

 

 

 

November 2, 2020

Payable Date:

 

 

 

November 4, 2020

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Frequency

Ordinary
Income
Per Share
Amount

 

ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

 

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV

FTSM

Nasdaq

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Monthly

$0.0350

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $149 billion as of September 30, 2020 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

