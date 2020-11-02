 

Achiko AG appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board

Achiko AG appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board

- Encouraging initial results to date in field validation trials

- Toolbox Medical Innovations engaged for the design of the commercial test kit

- NDA Group engaged to assist in progress towards CE marking

- Additional international advisory board members: Paul Field (Australia) and Charles Pan (Taiwan)

Zurich, 2 November 2020 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) has engaged Toolbox Medical innovations and NDA Group in its expanding global strategy to bring the Gumnut's protocol for saliva based Covid-19 tests into commercial availability.

"We are encouraged with the field studies so far, and expanding our global ambitions", said Steven Goh, CEO. "Toolbox and NDA Group along with our go forward executive team and advisory board will be important for the group in bringing Gumnuts to the market in the ensuing months".

Toolbox Medical Innovations will assist with the design of the commercial version of the test kit. Toolbox is an ISO 13485-certified consumables development firm and a full contract research organisation (CRO) which develops and manufactures life science and diagnostic products with a focus on in vitro diagnostics (IVD).

Achiko has engaged NDA Group to assist with implementing and improving the Company's Quality Management System and progress towards CE marking. NDA Group is a world leading regulatory and drug development consultancy with a dedicated team of over 150 consultants supported by an expert network and a specialist Advisory Board.

Furthermore, to support the company, we are proud to announce an expansion of the Company's advisory board:

- Mr Paul Field was previously with Austrade and has over 30 years of international biotech, and in particular diagnostics experience. Currently with the Horizon 3 Biotech Fund, Strategic Advisor to Alsonex, Marinova and other Australian biotech companies. Paul is the Australian representative for the Geneva-based Global Antibiotic R&D Partnership (GARDP).

