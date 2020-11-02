 

Retail and e-commerce brands enjoy powerful CX boost from GetFeedback as SurveyMonkey announces expanded investment in Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Hibbett, Puma, YETI, and more share CX impact stories ahead of the 2020 holiday season

SurveyMonkey announces plans to deepen value for e-commerce customers through purpose-built integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that Crocs, Deckers, Hibbett, Puma, and YETI are fueling their customer experience (CX) programs with GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey's multi-channel CX platform. With the ability to seamlessly capture in-the-moment feedback from e-commerce sites and mobile apps, GetFeedback enables retailers to quickly address urgent issues, such as cart abandonment, ahead of a holiday shopping season taking place largely online. SurveyMonkey also announced plans to launch a robust integration between GetFeedback and Salesforce Commerce Cloud to deepen the platform’s connection with Salesforce solutions and strengthen the link between feedback and action for joint customers.

The GetFeedback platform is a powerful yet easy-to-use agile CX solution that helps organizations set up their CX program within days—not months—to quickly understand and act on customer insights. Agile CX enables organizations to identify problems, iterate quickly, and deliver meaningful experiences that increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The platform harnesses the combined power of GetFeedback and Usabilla, which were acquired by SurveyMonkey in 2019. In addition to deep Salesforce integration and advanced email capabilities, the GetFeedback platform provides the ability to gather feedback across digital channels in a frictionless manner that doesn’t disrupt the shopping experience, and therefore doesn’t impact conversion rates.

The planned integration with Commerce Cloud will enable joint Salesforce-GetFeedback customers like Deckers, Hubbett, and Puma to enrich customer data via post-purchase surveys, conduct audience research among site visitors, identify drivers behind cart abandonment and other behaviors, quickly resolve bugs, and create more effective marketing campaigns. This holistic view of the customer will accelerate companies’ ability to learn from—and improve—the online shopping experience. Customers interested in the new integration can sign up to learn more here.

