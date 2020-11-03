Galera Therapeutics to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. ET.



