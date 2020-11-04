Performance results of Leclanché's 60 Ah cells validate their use in fast-charge and long-range automotive applications

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Study results/Conference Performance results of Leclanché's 60 Ah cells validate their use in fast-charge and long-range automotive applications 04-Nov-2020 / 19:17 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Presentation at International Battery Production Conference 2020 cites Leclanché research confirming capabilities of production cells over 4,000 cycles

- Company's water-based binder manufacturing technology provides many environmental and production benefits



YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 4th November 2020 - Year-long testing of Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN)'s 60 Ah[1] G/NMC battery cells has proven them to be both high energy density and high life cycle, critical characteristics for a wide range of automotive and e-transportation energy storage solutions.

The presentation of results was made by Dr. Petronela Gotcu, manager R&D Cells and Dr. Hilmi Buqa, vice president R&D Cells, Leclanché, at the International Battery Production Conference 2020 Braunschweig, Germany, held online this year from November 2 - 3. A poster with the results, presented at the conference, can be viewed at this link (https://www.leclanche.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Poster-IBPC-2020.pdf). Leclanché is one of the world's leading energy storage companies.

Key findings include:

- The lifetime tests on these cells validate over 4000 cycles at ca. 1C/1C[2] continuous for a 100% DoD[3] at room temperature conditions. At the same time, the energy efficiency is stable and above 90% (minimal impedance increase).

- Our standard 60 Ah production G/NMC[4] cells are high energy density and high power cells allowing good lifetime with higher C-rates symmetrical cycling: fast charge/ discharge within 30 minutes. This can be suitable for various applications, especially for fast charging EV-applications.

- Stable cells cycled between 3.00 - 4.35 V reaching 10% capacity increase in comparison to a standard G/NMC cell resulting in lower cost of installed battery pack (euros per kWh) for EV-applications.