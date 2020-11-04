 

EQS-Adhoc Performance results of Leclanché's 60 Ah cells validate their use in fast-charge and long-range automotive applications

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.11.2020, 19:17  |  45   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Study results/Conference
Performance results of Leclanché's 60 Ah cells validate their use in fast-charge and long-range automotive applications

04-Nov-2020 / 19:17 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Performance results of Leclanché's 60 Ah cells validate their use in fast-charge and long-range automotive applications

- Presentation at International Battery Production Conference 2020 cites Leclanché research confirming capabilities of production cells over 4,000 cycles

- Company's water-based binder manufacturing technology provides many environmental and production benefits


YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 4th November 2020 - Year-long testing of Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN)'s 60 Ah[1] G/NMC battery cells has proven them to be both high energy density and high life cycle, critical characteristics for a wide range of automotive and e-transportation energy storage solutions.

The presentation of results was made by Dr. Petronela Gotcu, manager R&D Cells and Dr. Hilmi Buqa, vice president R&D Cells, Leclanché, at the International Battery Production Conference 2020 Braunschweig, Germany, held online this year from November 2 - 3. A poster with the results, presented at the conference, can be viewed at this link (https://www.leclanche.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Poster-IBPC-2020.pdf). Leclanché is one of the world's leading energy storage companies.

Key findings include:

- The lifetime tests on these cells validate over 4000 cycles at ca. 1C/1C[2] continuous for a 100% DoD[3] at room temperature conditions. At the same time, the energy efficiency is stable and above 90% (minimal impedance increase).

- Our standard 60 Ah production G/NMC[4] cells are high energy density and high power cells allowing good lifetime with higher C-rates symmetrical cycling: fast charge/ discharge within 30 minutes. This can be suitable for various applications, especially for fast charging EV-applications.

- Stable cells cycled between 3.00 - 4.35 V reaching 10% capacity increase in comparison to a standard G/NMC cell resulting in lower cost of installed battery pack (euros per kWh) for EV-applications.

Seite 1 von 5
LECLANCHE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Performance results of Leclanché's 60 Ah cells validate their use in fast-charge and long-range automotive applications EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Study results/Conference Performance results of Leclanché's 60 Ah cells validate their use in fast-charge and long-range automotive applications 04-Nov-2020 / 19:17 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
EQS-News: Relief Appoints J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. as Consultant to Strengthen Management Team
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik appointed as Chairman of the Executive ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: mic AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag zum vollständigen Erwerb der Pyramid Computer GmbH zur ...
DGAP-News: mic AG richtet sich neu aus und übernimmt die Pyramid Computer GmbH, einen der weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: Nanogate: Erste Gläubigerversammlung bestätigt Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG: Umsatz und Ergebnis nach den ersten neun Monaten 2020 deutlich über ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG: Anstieg der Behandlungszahlen in Q3-2020 um nahezu 20 %. Umfassendes Hygienekonzept ...
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Q3 2020: GRENKE Zinsergebnis trotz COVID-19-Pandemie über Vorjahr
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:18 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Leistungsergebnisse der 60 Ah Zellen von Leclanché bestätigen ihren Einsatz in Schnelllade - und Langstrecken-Automobilanwendungen (deutsch)
19:17 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Leistungsergebnisse der 60 Ah Zellen von Leclanché bestätigen ihren Einsatz in Schnelllade - und Langstrecken-Automobilanwendungen
14.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Leclanché ernennt Karl Bohman zum EVP und Leiter seiner Geschäftseinheit Stationär (deutsch)
14.10.20
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché appoints Karl Bohman as EVP to head its Stationary Business Unit
14.10.20
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché ernennt Karl Bohman zum EVP und Leiter seiner Geschäftseinheit Stationär
13.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Leclanché SA stellt klar, dass sie keine kommerzielle oder aktienrechtliche Verbindung mit dem früheren 'Spin-off' Leclanché Capacitors hat (deutsch)
13.10.20
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché SA stellt klar, dass sie keine kommerzielle oder aktienrechtliche Verbindung mit dem früheren 'Spin-off' Leclanché Capacitors hat
13.10.20
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché SA clarifies that it has no commercial or shareholding connection with former spin-off, Leclanché Capacitors
06.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy und Shiptec wählen Leclanché-Batteriespeichersystem für die futuristischen Hybridboote der CGN auf dem Genfer See (deutsch)
06.10.20
EQS-Adhoc: Siemens Energy und Shiptec wählen Leclanché-Batteriespeichersystem für die futuristischen Hybridboote der CGN auf dem Genfer See

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.20
47
Leclanché