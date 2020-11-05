AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day

“AVANGRID is leading the transition to a prosperous clean energy future. We are focused on developing energy solutions to transform and enhance the economic, social and environmental value we deliver to our customers, employees, partners and shareholders,” said AVANGRID CEO Dennis V. Arriola.

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, will hold its first virtual investor day from its Corporate Headquarters in Orange, Connecticut on November 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The executive team will provide the investment community with its 2021 earnings guidance as well as details on the Company’s long-term strategic platform and financial outlook through 2025, including the previously announced merger with PNM Resources. The company will outline its sustainable business model for building a leading clean energy company based on an ESG+F (Environment, Social, Governance and Financial performance) framework that will drive growth and enable strategic investments and innovation.

Arriola continued, “Enabled by our strong financial position, we will expand both our Networks and Renewables businesses by investing in new, cleaner energy technologies, pioneering the offshore wind industry in the US, and growing our footprint through our recently announced agreement to merge with PNM Resources.”

The company will provide details at its Investor Day on its 2021 earnings guidance of $2.15-$2.35 per share and a long-term outlook to deliver 6-8% annual EPS and adjusted EPS growth between 2020 and 2025. In addition, the company plans to invest over $20 billion in regulated and contracted investments, including $4.3 billion associated with the merger of PNM Resources. The company’s 2021 guidance excludes PNM Resources and the impacts of the pending merger and related transaction costs.

Full access to the AVANGRID Investor Day presentations and broadcast will be available in the Investors’ section on the company’s website at avangrid.com.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $36 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.