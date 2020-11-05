 

The First National Bank of Long Island Named “Best Small Bank in the State of New York” by Newsweek

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), is proud to announce that The First National Bank of Long Island has been named to Newsweek magazine's inaugural ranking of “America's Best Banks 2021.”  In their first-ever ranking of financial institutions, Newsweek officially recognized the full-service commercial bank as the “Best Small Bank in New York State.”

Newsweek partnered with LendingTree, the online loan marketplace and comparison site for financial services, to create the Best Banks rankings. By evaluating more than 2,500 FDIC-insured financial institutions, they assessed U.S. banks by looking at 55 separate elements of loans, and savings and checking accounts to determine “best-in-class” options across 19 categories, including the best big and small bank in every state.

President and CEO, Chris Becker commented, “We are proud to be named Best Small Bank in New York State and recognized among America’s Best Banks by Newsweek. For 93 years we have been putting customers first by providing superior personalized service supported by products customers need.   My thanks and congratulations to our dedicated employees for earning this distinction.”

About The First of Long Island Corporation

The First of Long Island Corporation is the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island. The full-service commercial bank serves the financial needs of privately-owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies and other organizations primarily in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island, and the boroughs of New York City. In 2020, Newsweek named The First National Bank of Long Island as the “Best Small Bank in the State of New York.” Member FDIC. www.fnbli.com

For More Information Contact:
Laura Ierulli, SVP & Marketing Director
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7274

 


