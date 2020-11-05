Anworth Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

Also, in accordance with the terms of Anworth’s 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), the Board declared a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.390625 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to holders of record of Series B Preferred Stock as of the close of business on December 31, 2020. The dividend reflects the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) announced today that in accordance with the terms of Anworth’s 8.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”), the board of directors (the “Board”) declared a Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $0.539063 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to holders of record of Series A Preferred Stock as of the close of business on December 31, 2020. The dividend reflects the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

Also, in accordance with the terms of Anworth’s 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), the Board declared a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.476563 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to holders of record of Series C Preferred Stock as of the close of business on December 31, 2020. The dividend reflects the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

