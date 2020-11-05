 

Anworth Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) announced today that in accordance with the terms of Anworth’s 8.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”), the board of directors (the “Board”) declared a Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $0.539063 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to holders of record of Series A Preferred Stock as of the close of business on December 31, 2020. The dividend reflects the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

Also, in accordance with the terms of Anworth’s 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), the Board declared a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.390625 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to holders of record of Series B Preferred Stock as of the close of business on December 31, 2020. The dividend reflects the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

Also, in accordance with the terms of Anworth’s 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), the Board declared a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.476563 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to holders of record of Series C Preferred Stock as of the close of business on December 31, 2020. The dividend reflects the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation

We are an externally-managed mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”). We invest primarily in mortgage-backed securities that are either rated “investment grade” or are guaranteed by federally sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. We seek to generate income for distribution to our shareholders primarily based on the difference between the yield on our mortgage assets and the cost of our borrowings. We are managed by Anworth Management LLC (our “Manager”), pursuant to a management agreement. Our Manager is subject to the supervision and direction of our Board and is responsible for (i) the selection, purchase, and sale of our investment portfolio; (ii) our financing and hedging activities; and (iii) providing us with portfolio management, administrative, and other services and activities relating to our assets and operations as may be appropriate. Our common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ANH.” Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is a component of the Russell 2000 Index.

