 

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Grigeo will be held on 30 November, 2020

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Grigeo, legal entity code 110012450, registered office: Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company), is convened by initiative and the decision of the Board of the Company on 30 November 2020, at 9.00 a.m.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the Company’s Office at Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania

The accounting day of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is 23 November, 2020. Persons who were shareholders of the Company at the close of the accounting day of the Meeting shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders in person or may authorise other persons to vote for them as proxies or may conclude an agreement on the disposal of the voting right with third parties.

The agenda of the Meeting:

 1.   Election of the Company's audit company and determination of payment terms for audit services.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19 disease (coronavirus infection), it will be possible to participate at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders only in writing in advance by filling in the general ballot paper and submitting it to the Company following the procedure established in this notice.

The general ballot paper is provided on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt under the heading "For Investors". If the person who had completed the general ballot paper is not a shareholder, the completed general ballot paper must be accompanied by a document confirming the right to vote. The duly completed, printed and signed general ballot paper must be sent by mail to the Company's Office at Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders. The shareholder or his authorized person may also sign the duly completed general ballot paper with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania and send it to the Company by e-mail info@grigeo.lt not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders. 

