Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $3.0 Million of Additional Funding to Support State of Maryland Department of Human Services with IT Services

November 9, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal year 2021, its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has been awarded $3.0 million of additional funding for a 12-month extension on an existing contract to provide the State of Maryland Department of Human Services (“DHS”) with statewide Technical Operations Support Services (“TOSS”). To date, Comtech has received $14.1 million of funded orders against the contract. Comtech and its experienced team members work directly with the personnel of DHS to develop, maintain and support the IT needs of DHS.

“This award once again demonstrates Comtech’s long-lasting relationship with the State of Maryland and reflects the strong commitment of our dedicated IT professionals who provide critical services. This extension increases not only the number of personnel, but also our opportunities with other state agencies,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.