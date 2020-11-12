 

TFF Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, has been invited to present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually from November 17-19, 2020.

Glenn Mattes, President & CEO of TFF Pharmaceuticals, is scheduled to give a corporate overview on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:55 PM ET, and will participate in one-on-one partnering meetings with investors and other conference attendees.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff141/tffp/1846800. Following the conference, an archived version of the webcast will be available under the Events Calendar tab in the Investors section of the Company's website.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Thin Film Freezing technology platform
 TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Thin Film Freezing (TFF) platform was designed to improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs and is particularly suited to generate dry powder particles with properties targeted for inhalation delivery, especially to the deep lung, an area of extreme interest in respiratory medicine. The TFF process results in a “Brittle Matrix Particle,” which possesses low bulk density, high surface area, and typically an amorphous morphology. allowing the particles to supersaturate when contacting the target site, such as lung tissue. Based upon laboratory experiments the aerodynamic properties of the particles are such that the portion of a drug deposited to the deep lung has the potential to reach as high as 75 percent.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals
 TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tac-Lac Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

