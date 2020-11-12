 

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces release date for third quarter 2020 results Thursday, November 19, 2020

12.11.2020, 23:00  |  44   |   |   

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 19, 2020 after the market close. Following the release via the wire services, the Company will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, which can be accessed at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events beginning at 6:15 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations.

