 

DGAP-News The Social Chain AG: Social Chain's GameByte Community: First Social Publisher in the Gaming Sector launches E-commerce Brand

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.11.2020, 12:50  |  65   |   |   

DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Strategic Company Decision
The Social Chain AG: Social Chain's GameByte Community: First Social Publisher in the Gaming Sector launches E-commerce Brand

13.11.2020 / 12:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Media Release

Social Chain's GameByte Community: First Social Publisher in the Gaming Sector launches E-commerce Brand

- Social Chain's gaming community starts proprietary online shop and product range

- Over 1,000 products available online or via GameByte's Facebook videos

- Wanja S. Oberhof: "GameByte becomes a showcase example of a fully integrated social media brand."

Berlin/Manchester, 13 November 2020. Premiere in the gaming sector: GameByte is the first large social publisher to launch its own e-commerce brand. The gaming community of the Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99) with over six million followers has opened its own online shop under gamebyte.com. Products can also be bought directly from the store or purchased through social media by simply clicking on one of GameByte's Facebook videos. The shop stores over 1,000 products including video games, gaming accessories, hardware, next-generation consoles and fan articles. In addition to third-party products, GameByte will develop and offer gaming products under its own brand.

Wanja S. Oberhof, CEO of Social Chain AG: "GameByte is a prime example of a fully integrated social media brand. We consistently use the intelligent combination of social media and social commerce to market products directly to the consumer. Over the past few years, GameByte has developed into a trusted social media-based brand, where the community can inform, talk and exchange information with each other, and now also shop."

GameByte's Facebook videos average more than 25 million views every month. In a survey*, 84 percent of GameByte's followers said they want to be able to buy products directly from GameByte. A third of those surveyed said that they discover new brands and products via social media.

Rich White, Head of GameByte, sees himself well prepared for the pioneering role: "We are pioneers in this very special combination of providing social publishing and social commerce. But we are starting on a more than solid basis: We know exactly what our audience needs". In four years GameByte has grown rapidly and continues to win over the community with fan-centric original content and continuous coverage of gaming brands. For the development and marketing of its e-commerce offering, GameByte uses the resources of the Social Chain group, from content production, editorial, social-first video and display ads to advertising, performance marketing, traffic growth and customer acquisition.

Seite 1 von 3
The Social Chain Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News The Social Chain AG: Social Chain's GameByte Community: First Social Publisher in the Gaming Sector launches E-commerce Brand DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Strategic Company Decision The Social Chain AG: Social Chain's GameByte Community: First Social Publisher in the Gaming Sector launches E-commerce Brand 13.11.2020 / 12:50 The issuer is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nordex Group erweitert Produktionskapazität auf 6 GW und steigert Produktion und Umsatz
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE bestätigt den Erhalt des Prüfungsberichts der koreanischen Kartellbehörde zum ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma wird auf dem Eigenkapitalforum präsentieren und gibt Update zu ...
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss unter Ausnutzung des genehmigten ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma will Present at German Equity Forum and Provides Update on Partner Activities for ...
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG erwirbt 2.800 Einheiten
DGAP-Adhoc: Supervisory Board of Continental AG Appoints Nikolai Setzer as New Executive Board Chairman
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG erwirbt 2.800 Einheiten
Titel
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:50 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Social Chain Community GameByte: Erster Social Publisher im Gaming-Bereich mit eigener E-Commerce-Marke (deutsch)
12:50 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Social Chain Community GameByte: Erster Social Publisher im Gaming-Bereich mit eigener E-Commerce-Marke

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.07.20
41
Lumaland - sweet living im e-commerce Bereich