DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Strategic Company Decision The Social Chain AG: Social Chain's GameByte Community: First Social Publisher in the Gaming Sector launches E-commerce Brand 13.11.2020 / 12:50

- Social Chain's gaming community starts proprietary online shop and product range

- Over 1,000 products available online or via GameByte's Facebook videos

- Wanja S. Oberhof: "GameByte becomes a showcase example of a fully integrated social media brand."

Berlin/Manchester, 13 November 2020. Premiere in the gaming sector: GameByte is the first large social publisher to launch its own e-commerce brand. The gaming community of the Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99) with over six million followers has opened its own online shop under gamebyte.com. Products can also be bought directly from the store or purchased through social media by simply clicking on one of GameByte's Facebook videos. The shop stores over 1,000 products including video games, gaming accessories, hardware, next-generation consoles and fan articles. In addition to third-party products, GameByte will develop and offer gaming products under its own brand.

Wanja S. Oberhof, CEO of Social Chain AG: "GameByte is a prime example of a fully integrated social media brand. We consistently use the intelligent combination of social media and social commerce to market products directly to the consumer. Over the past few years, GameByte has developed into a trusted social media-based brand, where the community can inform, talk and exchange information with each other, and now also shop."

GameByte's Facebook videos average more than 25 million views every month. In a survey*, 84 percent of GameByte's followers said they want to be able to buy products directly from GameByte. A third of those surveyed said that they discover new brands and products via social media.

Rich White, Head of GameByte, sees himself well prepared for the pioneering role: "We are pioneers in this very special combination of providing social publishing and social commerce. But we are starting on a more than solid basis: We know exactly what our audience needs". In four years GameByte has grown rapidly and continues to win over the community with fan-centric original content and continuous coverage of gaming brands. For the development and marketing of its e-commerce offering, GameByte uses the resources of the Social Chain group, from content production, editorial, social-first video and display ads to advertising, performance marketing, traffic growth and customer acquisition.