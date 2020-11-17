 

DynaEnergetics’ New DS Gravity and DS LoneStar Perforating Systems Enable Innovative Completion Applications in Unconventional Oil and Gas Wells

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 12:00  |  41   |   |   

Systems Address Growing Demand for Compact, Oriented Perforating Solutions, and Large, Ultra-Uniform Entry-Hole Diameters

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynaEnergetics, a business of DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), today announced the addition of DS Gravity and DS LoneStar to its family of Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured perforating systems for use in unconventional oil and gas well completions.

DS Gravity is a compact, self-orienting system that enables the alignment of shaped charges in a predetermined direction within the wellbore. An internal mechanism allows the charges to rotate freely around a center axis. When the system reaches the desired location in the well, gravitational force ensures orientation of the charges, regardless of external factors such as well debris. The patent-pending system can be configured with a single charge oriented at either zero degrees (straight up) or 180 degrees (straight down); or with two charges set at zero and 180 degrees.

DS Gravity is delivered to the wellsite fully assembled and does not require specially trained personnel to perform set-up, calibration, alignment or downhole manipulation. The system features a sub-less, unibody design that reduces potential failure points and simplifies assembly of the perforating string. The product is designed for use in 5-inch to 5.5-inch casing.

At less than seven inches in length, DS Gravity is one of the most compact perforating systems in the industry, which allows for deployment of more systems per stage. It is customizable with DynaEnergetics’ uniform entry-hole performance charges, which deliver hole diameters ranging from 0.25 inches to 0.35 inches.   Like all DS systems, it is controlled by DynaEnergetics’ wireless IS2 Intrinsically Safe initiating system, which is installed at the wellsite in seconds.

DS LoneStar is a compact perforating system equipped with a single 30-gram, deep-penetrating (DP) charge – the largest and most powerful shaped charge available for unconventional well completions. The system delivers large, consistent entry hole diameters that enable greater area open to flow (AOF) and increased target penetration. It is available in both externally oriented and standard models, and also features a sub-less, unibody design. It is the most compact single-shot system available for unconventional well applications, allowing for tighter spacing and more systems per stage.

DS LoneStar can be configured with one of five of DynaEnergetics’ 30-gram DP charges, which provide ultra-uniform entry hole diameters ranging from 0.40 inches to 0.60 inches with a standard deviation of 3%. The charges deliver more than 30% more explosive power than standard charges and can achieve penetrations typically only available from large-diameter casing gun systems.

“There is growing demand for perforating solutions that enable precise targeting of the preferred fracture plane, and also deliver highly uniform entry holes,” said Ian Grieves, president of DynaEnergetics. “DS Gravity and DS LoneStar address these objectives, and give completions engineers a new level of flexibility when designing their wells.

“The simplicity of the DS Gravity system means service companies no longer have to purchase special hardware or train field engineers to perform the complex setup and deployment processes associated with traditional oriented perforating systems. The DS LoneStar system is ideal for limited entry perforating and addresses the growing demand for a compact, single-shot system that delivers large and highly consistent entry holes.    

“These products are part of DynaEnergetics’ expanding portfolio of DS Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured perforating systems, which have significantly improved the safety, reliability and performance of unconventional well completions. All of our DS products can be customized with our performance charges, and then delivered just-in-time to the customers’ wellsite.”

About DynaEnergetics
DynaEnergetics’ innovative perforating systems make a measurable impact on well productivity, completion cost and safety. As the only global perforating manufacturer that designs, manufactures and qualifies all of its equipment and accessories in-house, DynaEnergetics ensures unmatched performance and the lowest total cost of operations. For more information, visit www.dynaenergetics.com.

Contact: Investor Contact:
Edwin Reek, Geoff High
Vice President of Product Management and Marketing Vice President of Investor Relations
DynaEnergetics DMC Global Inc.
713.766.7630 303.514.0656
edwin.reek@dynaenergetics.com ghigh@dmcglobal.com

DMC Global Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DynaEnergetics’ New DS Gravity and DS LoneStar Perforating Systems Enable Innovative Completion Applications in Unconventional Oil and Gas Wells Systems Address Growing Demand for Compact, Oriented Perforating Solutions, and Large, Ultra-Uniform Entry-Hole DiametersHOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DynaEnergetics, a business of DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), today announced the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
NVIDIA Announces Mellanox InfiniBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
NVIDIA DGX Station A100 Offers Researchers AI Data-Center-in-a-Box
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
DMC Global Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
21.10.20
Ruth I. Dreessen Appointed to DMC Global’s Board of Directors; Yvon P. Cariou to Retire From Board at May 2021 Annual Meeting