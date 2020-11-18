OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Tom George Yacht Group

Extends presence in attractive Florida market and marks a return to OneWater’s M&A Strategy

BUFORD, Ga., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or “the Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Tom George Yacht Group (“TGYG”), which will enhance the Company’s presence on the west coast of Florida and expand new and pre-owned boat sales, as well as yacht brokerage and service & parts. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the calendar year.



With an operating history of more than 11 years and two locations to serve customers, TGYG is an authorized dealer for a number of prestigious brands, including Everglades, Cobalt, and EdgeWater, Invincible, Marquis, and Carver, among others. In addition, TGYG offers quality service and parts, as well as finance and insurance, to its loyal and growing customer base. TGYG generated revenues in excess of $30 million over the past twelve months from these offerings.