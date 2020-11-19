 

Pennsylvania American Water Systems Recognized for 20 Consecutive Years of Excellent Tap Water

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 16:00  |  40   |   |   

Customers of Pennsylvania American Water can rest assured of the quality of their tap water, as 18 of the company’s water treatment plants were recently recognized with 20-Year Directors Awards from the Partnership for Safe Water for 20 consecutive years of water quality excellence. The national awards, which honor efforts to continuously optimize water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were announced by the American Water Works Association.

“Safe, clean, and reliable tap water is critical to our customers and communities, which is why Pennsylvania American Water holds ourselves to high standards and is a proud and longstanding member of the Partnership for Safe Water,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “We remind our customers that the next time they turn on their tap, please remember there’s a team in your community dedicated to delivering tap water that is safe, clean, reliable, and that meets or exceeds state and federal drinking water standards.”

This year, 18 Pennsylvania American Water treatment plants from around the Commonwealth received this prestigious award. A full list of the company’s awards can be viewed here. The company recently released a video recognizing its award-winning drinking water facilities featuring several of the employees who play a vital role in the company’s water quality success.

“We’re proud of our incredible team of expert scientists, treatment plant operators and engineers that support our water systems,” Doran continued. “This impressive award demonstrates their dedication and commitment to protecting the health and safety of our customers over the past 20 years and beyond.”

The following Pennsylvania American Water treatment plants were recognized this year for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award status for 20 years:

  • Aldrich Water Treatment Plant (Washington County)
  • Bangor Water Treatment Plant (Northampton County)
  • Brownell Water Treatment Plant (Lackawanna County)
  • Butler/Oneida Valley WTP (Butler County)
  • Ceasetown Water Treatment Plant (Luzerne County)
  • Ellwood Water Treatment Plant (Lawrence County)
  • Fallbrook Water Treatment Plant (Lackawanna County)
  • Forest City Water Treatment Plant (Lackawanna County)
  • Hays Mine Water Treatment Plant (Allegheny County)
  • Hershey/Gerald C. Smith WTP (Dauphin County)
  • Indiana (Two Lick Creek) WTP (Indiana County)
  • Kittanning Water Treatment Plant (Armstrong County)
  • Milton Filter Plant (Northumberland County)
  • Montrose Water Treatment Plant (Susquehanna County)
  • Nesbitt Water Purification Plant (Lackawanna County)
  • New Castle Water Treatment Plant (Lawrence County)
  • Philipsburg Water Treatment Plant (Centre County)
  • Silver Spring Water Treatment Plant (Cumberland County)

Nationally, just over 400 surface water treatment plants are part of the Partnership for Safe Water Program, a voluntary effort that is designed to increase protection against microbial contamination through treatment optimization.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pennsylvania American Water Systems Recognized for 20 Consecutive Years of Excellent Tap Water Customers of Pennsylvania American Water can rest assured of the quality of their tap water, as 18 of the company’s water treatment plants were recently recognized with 20-Year Directors Awards from the Partnership for Safe Water for 20 consecutive …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
Peugeot S.A. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Shareholders' Meetings to Approve Their Merger ...
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
American Water Resources and the Philadelphia Energy Authority Offer New Home Warranty Products for Philadelphia Homeowners Through Partnership
17.11.20
Pennsylvania American Water Participates in the Fifth Annual Utility Scam Awareness Day on November 18
17.11.20
California American Water to Host Workshops on Assistance Available to Customers During COVID-19 Crisis
09.11.20
Virginia American Water Granted New Rates by State Corporation Commission
07.11.20
3 Dividendenaktien, die einem bis ans Ende der Tage Geld zahlen
06.11.20
California American Water Refiles Coastal Commission Application for Water Supply Project
05.11.20
Voters in Garden City Choose Missouri American Water to Provide Water and Sewer Service
04.11.20
American Water Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
02.11.20
Illinois American Water Replacing Over 6,000 Feet of Water Main in Centreville Water Distribution System
30.10.20
Clever investieren: Hier kommen zwei amerikanische Wasserversorger zum Kaufen und Liegenlassen!