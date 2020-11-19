BOK Financial takes action on diversity and inclusion

CEO Steve Bradshaw joins national coalition to advance equality in business community

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) CEO Steve Bradshaw has committed to cultivate a diverse and inclusive workplace by signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge.



CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected.



“As a company, you ask yourself what we can do to effect positive change. It starts with what we have the most control over, and that is our culture,” said BOK Financial CEO Steve Bradshaw. “Organizational leaders must make their voices and actions matter, and BOK Financial’s commitment is our way of doing just that.”