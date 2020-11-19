Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 19 November the Company purchased for cancellation 387,995 Ordinary shares at a price of 104.7p per share.

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 138,400,636 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 3935 3803