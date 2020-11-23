 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.11.2020 / 09:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Feldmüller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction
Entitlement to receive Siemens Energy shares for an amount of 3,829.80 EUR without additional payment (in connection with a Siemens Energy share program). The number of shares is based on the volume weighted average price of the Siemens Energy share in Xetra trading at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the period from 2020-09-28, +02:00 to 2020-11-25, +01:00 inclusive. The shares will be allocated as of 2020-11-26, +01:00.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63665  23.11.2020 

Diskussion: Siemens Energy - Ist die Aktie grün genug?
Wertpapier


